Wil Myers, Franchy Cordero to begin rehab assignments on Thursday

ST. LOUIS- Outfielders Wil Myers and Franchy Cordero will begin rehab assignments with the El Paso Chihuahuas on Thursday, the Padres Twitter account reported on Wednesday evening.

Cordero was expected to head out on his rehab assignment this weekend. The Dominican native had resumed swinging a bat this past weekend in Miami. He was placed on the 10-day DL with a right forearm strain in late May.

Prior to being placed on the shelf, Cordero had hit .237 with seven home runs and a .746 OPS in 139 at-bats.

As for Myers, this news comes as something unexpected. There were prior reports that the 27-year-old was targeting a mid-July return, however this news certainly means that he could be back with the big league club sooner than that.

After moving to the outfield from first base to accompany the organization’s signing of Eric Hosmer, Myers has battled an array of injuries thus far in 2018. He has only recorded 40 at-bats this season, recording 12 hits and a home run.