Week 9 NFL pick ’em against the spread

Last Week: 6-7

Weeks 1 through 8: 54-58-4

Home teams shown in bold. Odds taken from Odds Shark.

Washington (-2) vs. Atlanta

This one should be close. The Falcons are coming off of a bye week, and the Redskins have won three straight since being blown out by the Saints on Monday Night Football.

With an abundance of weapons to choose from, I think Matt Ryan continues to play at an MVP-type level here. The Falcons take it and keep their slim playoff hopes alive.

Pick: Atlanta (+2)

Chicago (-10) vs. Buffalo

Nathan Peterman is starting for the Buffalo Bills. Poor Nathan Peterman. Poor Bills.

Pick: Chicago (-10)

Minnesota (-5.5) vs. Detroit

I know Minnesota got beat pretty solidly on Sunday Night, but they’re still a good football team. This game has all the ingredients of a bounce-back win for the Vikings.

Pick: Minnesota (-5.5)

Kansas City (-8.5) vs. Cleveland

At long last, the Hue Jackson era is finally over in Cleveland. Gregg Williams, he of the “11 head coaching offers” has assumed duties as lead man. This is a tough first game for him and the Browns.

I’ll take Pat Mahomes and the Chiefs here.

Pick: Kansas City (-8.5)

Miami (-2.5) vs. New York Jets

The Dolphins are 3-1-1 ATS vs. the Jets since 2016, and I just think they’re the better team in this matchup. Plus, playing in Hard Rock Stadium doesn’t hurt, either.

Pick: Miami (-2.5)

Baltimore (-2.5) vs. Pittsburgh

Ravens’ defensive coordinator Don Martindale said this week that there are a lot of stats that show the Steelers are better with Le’Veon Bell. True or not, James Conner is playing really well in his absence. In a classic Steelers-Ravens game, the visitors manage to pull it out late.

Pick: Pittsburgh (+2.5)

Carolina (-6) vs. Tampa Bay

Cam Newton and the Panthers offense should have a field day in this one, and FitzMagic won’t have the firepower to keep up.

Pick: Carolina (-6)

Denver (-1) vs. Houston

Houston is winners of five straight and coming off a mini-bye after defeating the Dolphins on Thursday Night Football. Deshaun Watson has a new toy in Demaryius Thomas, and I think he contributes right away. Texans win.

Pick: Houston (+1)

Seattle (-1) vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Both teams are coming into this game rolling, and this one should be one of the better games of the week. It’s a bit of a coin flip, but I like the Chargers here.

Pick: Los Angeles Chargers (+1)

Los Angeles Rams (-2) vs. New Orleans

The Rams didn’t play very well against Green Bay last week and were still able to come away with a victory. They come out much more sharper here and stay undefeated.

Pick: Los Angeles Rams (-2)

New England (-5.5) vs. Green Bay

Aaron Rodgers vs. Tom Brady. The winner of this is the undisputed GOAT. That’s how it works, right??

Pick: Green Bay (+5.5)

Dallas (-5) vs. Tennessee

Dallas is a 3-0 at home and 0-4 on the road. They are a whole different squad at Jerry’s World.

Pick: Dallas (-5)