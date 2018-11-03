Week 9 NFL pick ’em against the spread
Last Week: 6-7
Weeks 1 through 8: 54-58-4
Home teams shown in bold. Odds taken from Odds Shark.
Washington (-2) vs. Atlanta
This one should be close. The Falcons are coming off of a bye week, and the Redskins have won three straight since being blown out by the Saints on Monday Night Football.
With an abundance of weapons to choose from, I think Matt Ryan continues to play at an MVP-type level here. The Falcons take it and keep their slim playoff hopes alive.
Pick: Atlanta (+2)
Chicago (-10) vs. Buffalo
Nathan Peterman is starting for the Buffalo Bills. Poor Nathan Peterman. Poor Bills.
Pick: Chicago (-10)
Minnesota (-5.5) vs. Detroit
I know Minnesota got beat pretty solidly on Sunday Night, but they’re still a good football team. This game has all the ingredients of a bounce-back win for the Vikings.
Pick: Minnesota (-5.5)
Kansas City (-8.5) vs. Cleveland
At long last, the Hue Jackson era is finally over in Cleveland. Gregg Williams, he of the “11 head coaching offers” has assumed duties as lead man. This is a tough first game for him and the Browns.
I’ll take Pat Mahomes and the Chiefs here.
Pick: Kansas City (-8.5)
Miami (-2.5) vs. New York Jets
The Dolphins are 3-1-1 ATS vs. the Jets since 2016, and I just think they’re the better team in this matchup. Plus, playing in Hard Rock Stadium doesn’t hurt, either.
Pick: Miami (-2.5)
Baltimore (-2.5) vs. Pittsburgh
Ravens’ defensive coordinator Don Martindale said this week that there are a lot of stats that show the Steelers are better with Le’Veon Bell. True or not, James Conner is playing really well in his absence. In a classic Steelers-Ravens game, the visitors manage to pull it out late.
Pick: Pittsburgh (+2.5)
Carolina (-6) vs. Tampa Bay
Cam Newton and the Panthers offense should have a field day in this one, and FitzMagic won’t have the firepower to keep up.
Pick: Carolina (-6)
Denver (-1) vs. Houston
Houston is winners of five straight and coming off a mini-bye after defeating the Dolphins on Thursday Night Football. Deshaun Watson has a new toy in Demaryius Thomas, and I think he contributes right away. Texans win.
Pick: Houston (+1)
Seattle (-1) vs. Los Angeles Chargers
Both teams are coming into this game rolling, and this one should be one of the better games of the week. It’s a bit of a coin flip, but I like the Chargers here.
Pick: Los Angeles Chargers (+1)
Los Angeles Rams (-2) vs. New Orleans
The Rams didn’t play very well against Green Bay last week and were still able to come away with a victory. They come out much more sharper here and stay undefeated.
Pick: Los Angeles Rams (-2)
New England (-5.5) vs. Green Bay
Aaron Rodgers vs. Tom Brady. The winner of this is the undisputed GOAT. That’s how it works, right??
Pick: Green Bay (+5.5)
Dallas (-5) vs. Tennessee
Dallas is a 3-0 at home and 0-4 on the road. They are a whole different squad at Jerry’s World.
Pick: Dallas (-5)
