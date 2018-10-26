Week 8 NFL pick ’em against the spread
Last Week: 6-7
Weeks 1 through 7: 48-51-4
Home teams shown in bold. Odds taken from Odds Shark.
Philadelphia (-3) vs. Jacksonville (London)
Before the season started, the NFL was probably licking their chops at this London matchup. Now, it’s looked at as a matchup of two underperforming teams. The Jaguars have more issues, though.. especially on offense.
Pick: Philadelphia (-3)
Baltimore (-2.5) vs. Carolina
Justin Tucker missing that extra point to tie last Sunday was craaaaaaaaazy. He was 222 for 222 on XP’s prior to that miss. That’s football, I guess.
reactions to the Justin Tucker kick 😂 pic.twitter.com/G10QHGtxXT
— SpongeBob Sports (@SpongeBobSports) October 21, 2018
Pick: Baltimore (-2.5)
Pittsburgh (-8) vs. Cleveland
Even though they’re 2-4-1, the Browns are 5-2 ATS this season. I don’t think it’s crazy to think they keep it close here, especially if their defense keeps forcing turnovers.
Pick: Cleveland (+8)
Kansas City (-10) vs. Denver
KC is rolling, and the Broncos have had to deal with the drama of Chad Kelly all week long. Mahomes & crew win going away.
Pick: Kansas City (-10)
Chicago (-7.5) vs. New York Jets
Although some of the better QBs in the league have found success against the Bears defense, Darnold is a QB that that D can prey on.
Pick: Chicago (-7.5)
Detroit (-3) vs. Seattle
Kerryon Johnson is going to be good for a long time, and Matt Stafford has bounced back from a slow start to his season.
Remember when people were writing off the Lions & Matt Patricia after week one?
Pick: Detroit (-3)
Cincinnati (-3.5) vs. Tampa Bay
The young Bengals might not be as good as their hot start indicated, but they’re not as bad as they played last week. They’ll come out with a chip on their shoulder in this one.
Pick: Cincinnati (-3.5)
Washington (-1) vs. New York Giants
The Giants are bound to win one of these soon, right? Right?
Pick: New York Giants (+1)
Indianapolis (-3) vs. Oakland
Bet you didn’t know that Andrew Luck has thrown 15 touchdown passes in his last four games. Those whispers that he might not be what he once was coming off injury are getting quieter and quieter.
Pick: Indianapolis (-3)
Los Angeles Rams (-9) vs. Green Bay
The Rams are frighteningly good, but the Packers are coming off a bye and getting healthier. In front of plenty of cheesheads in LA, they keep it close.
Pick: Green Bay (+9)
San Francisco (-1) vs. Arizona
Yuck.
Pick: Arizona (+1)
Minnesota (-1) vs. New Orleans
How many times will the Minnesota Miracle be shown on the Sunday Night broadcast? Probably a lot. This game should be excellent.
Pick: Minnesota (-1)
New England (-14) vs. Buffalo
For some reason, I really considered taking Bills +14 here…. nah.
Pick: New England (-14)
- AFC
- Arizona Cardinals
- Arizona Wildcats
- Baltimore Ravens
- Buffalo Bills
- Carolina Panthers
- CFB
- Chicago Bears
- Cincinnati Bearcats
- Cincinnati Bengals
- Cleveland Browns
- Denver Broncos
- Detroit Lions
- FOX Sports San Diego
- Green Bay Packers
- Indianapolis Colts
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Los Angeles Rams
- Minnesota Vikings
- New England Patriots
- New Orleans Saints
- New York Giants
- New York Jets
- NFC
- NFC North
- NFL
- Oakland Raiders
- Philadelphia Eagles
- Pittsburgh Steelers
- San Francisco 49ers
- Seattle Seahawks
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Washington Redskins
-