Week 8 NFL pick ’em against the spread

Last Week: 6-7

Weeks 1 through 7: 48-51-4

Home teams shown in bold. Odds taken from Odds Shark.

Philadelphia (-3) vs. Jacksonville (London)

Before the season started, the NFL was probably licking their chops at this London matchup. Now, it’s looked at as a matchup of two underperforming teams. The Jaguars have more issues, though.. especially on offense.

Pick: Philadelphia (-3)

Baltimore (-2.5) vs. Carolina

Justin Tucker missing that extra point to tie last Sunday was craaaaaaaaazy. He was 222 for 222 on XP’s prior to that miss. That’s football, I guess.

reactions to the Justin Tucker kick 😂 pic.twitter.com/G10QHGtxXT — SpongeBob Sports (@SpongeBobSports) October 21, 2018

Pick: Baltimore (-2.5)

Pittsburgh (-8) vs. Cleveland

Even though they’re 2-4-1, the Browns are 5-2 ATS this season. I don’t think it’s crazy to think they keep it close here, especially if their defense keeps forcing turnovers.

Pick: Cleveland (+8)

Kansas City (-10) vs. Denver

KC is rolling, and the Broncos have had to deal with the drama of Chad Kelly all week long. Mahomes & crew win going away.

Pick: Kansas City (-10)

Chicago (-7.5) vs. New York Jets

Although some of the better QBs in the league have found success against the Bears defense, Darnold is a QB that that D can prey on.

Pick: Chicago (-7.5)

Detroit (-3) vs. Seattle

Kerryon Johnson is going to be good for a long time, and Matt Stafford has bounced back from a slow start to his season.

Remember when people were writing off the Lions & Matt Patricia after week one?

Pick: Detroit (-3)

Cincinnati (-3.5) vs. Tampa Bay

The young Bengals might not be as good as their hot start indicated, but they’re not as bad as they played last week. They’ll come out with a chip on their shoulder in this one.

Pick: Cincinnati (-3.5)

Washington (-1) vs. New York Giants

The Giants are bound to win one of these soon, right? Right?

Pick: New York Giants (+1)

Indianapolis (-3) vs. Oakland

Bet you didn’t know that Andrew Luck has thrown 15 touchdown passes in his last four games. Those whispers that he might not be what he once was coming off injury are getting quieter and quieter.

Pick: Indianapolis (-3)

Los Angeles Rams (-9) vs. Green Bay

The Rams are frighteningly good, but the Packers are coming off a bye and getting healthier. In front of plenty of cheesheads in LA, they keep it close.

Pick: Green Bay (+9)

San Francisco (-1) vs. Arizona

Yuck.

Pick: Arizona (+1)

Minnesota (-1) vs. New Orleans

How many times will the Minnesota Miracle be shown on the Sunday Night broadcast? Probably a lot. This game should be excellent.

Pick: Minnesota (-1)

New England (-14) vs. Buffalo

For some reason, I really considered taking Bills +14 here…. nah.

Pick: New England (-14)