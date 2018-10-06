Week 5 NFL pick ’em

Last week: 8-5-1

Weeks 1 through 4: 31-29-2

Home teams shown in bold. Odds taken from Odds Shark.

Pittsburgh (-3) vs. Atlanta

Both of these teams need this win pretty badly. A loss for the Falcons would drop them to 1-4, & a Steelers loss at home would drop them to 1-3-1. Both QBs should have big days, but the Falcons manage to steal one on the road.

Pick: Atlanta (+3)

Baltimore (-3) vs. Cleveland

Baker Mayfield is going to continue to get better and better, but I have a hard time picking against the Baltimore here. The Ravens have one of the top defenses in the league and haven’t lost in Cleveland in five years.

Pick: Baltimore (-3)

New York Jets (-1) vs. Denver

Denver is a different team on the road, and it’s time for Darnold to start getting things going again.

Pick: New York Jets (-1)

Green Bay (-1.5) vs. Detroit

This game could go either way, but I’ll pick the team who is out looking for a little revenge. The Lions ran it up on the Packers in week 17 of last season, winning 35-11 in an ugly game. With Aaron Rodgers back, I’ll take Green Bay.

Pick: Green Bay (-1.5)

Kansas City (-3) vs. Jacksonville

With this comment about Tyreek Hill, Jalen Ramsey has added fuel to what already was going to be an excellent game.

Ramsey won't give Tyreek Hill his WR credit 😂 (via @WJXTBJackson)pic.twitter.com/6xaEcFWVKH — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 4, 2018

Pick: Jacksonville (+3)

Cincinnati (-6) vs. Miami

Joe Mixon should be back for the Bengals, and Miami is coming off a difficult blowout loss to the Pats.

Pick: Cincinnati (-6)

Carolina (-6.5) vs. New York Giants

The state of the Giants right now is… interesting. They can’t protect the QB, so the Panthers should be able to get after Eli. They win this one with ease.

Pick: Carolina (-6.5)

Tennessee (-5.5) vs. Buffalo

Coming off an emotional win at home against the defending champs, the Titans struggle a bit against Buffalo. Josh Allen puts forth a solid performance in Buffalo and keeps it close.

Pick: Buffalo (+5.5)

Los Angeles Chargers (-5.5) vs. Oakland

This game will be like a home game for Oakland. Whether Raiders fans outnumber Chargers fans or not (they will), Philip Rivers loves playing against the silver & black.

Pick: Los Angeles Chargers (-5.5)

San Francisco (-3.5) vs. Arizona

It’s time for Arizona to get in the win column.

Pick: Arizona (+3.5)

Los Angeles Rams (-7.5) vs. Seattle

Having last played on Thursday night vs. Minnesota, the Rams are coming off a mini-bye week. I see no reason why they don’t keep it rolling here.

Pick: Los Angeles Rams (-7.5)

Philadelphia (-3) vs. Minnesota

Kirk Cousins always plays well in Philadelphia, and the Eagles, as a whole, have yet to find their groove.

Pick: Minnesota (+3)

Houston (-3) vs. Dallas

Deshaun Watson will shine on the bright stage of Sunday Night Football.

Pick: Houston (-3)

New Orleans (-6) vs. Washington

I still have questions about the Saints defense, and don’t sleep on Washington coming off a bye.

Pick: Washington (+6)