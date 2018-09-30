Week 4 NFL pick ’em

Last Week: 8-8

Weeks 1-3: 23-24-1

Home team in bold. Odds taken from Odds Shark.

Green Bay (-9.5) vs. Buffalo

Buffalo surprised just about everyone vs. Minnesota last week, including myself. But can they do it back-to-back weeks.. On the road against a Packers team looking for a bounce-back win? I have my doubts.

Pick: Green Bay (-9.5)

Atlanta (-3.5) vs. Cincinnati

Both of these teams have issues on defense, so this one should be high scoring. With new weapon Calvin Ridley & Julio Jones leading the way, the Falcons take it at home.

Pick: Atlanta (-3.5)

Dallas (-3) vs. Detroit

Last week, for the first time since 2013, the Detroit Lions had a running back rush for 100 yards. That is crazy. The Lions aren’t as bad as their start to the season made them look, but I’ll take the Cowboys at home.

Pick: Dallas (-3)

Indianapolis (-1) vs. Houston

The winless Texas DESPERATELY need a victory to kickstart & keep their season alive. I think they get it in Indy.

Pick: Houston (+1)

New England (-7) vs. Miami

Can’t see New England dropping three straight.

Pick: New England (-7)

Jacksonville (-7.5) vs. New York Jets

The Jaguars defense gets a struggling rookie (Sam Darnold) at home. Expect a few turnovers and a bounce back win.

Pick: Jacksonville (-7.5)

Philadelphia (-3) vs. Tennessee

This seems to be a popular upset pick, but the Titans offense has averaged just a tad more than 16 points per game in their first three contests. The champs get it done and cover on the road.

Pick: Philadelphia (-3)

Chicago (-3) vs. Tampa Bay

This Bears defense is GOOD.

Pick: Chicago (-3)

Oakland (-2.5) vs. Cleveland

All three winless teams get their first victory this week.

Pick: Oakland (-2.5)

Seattle (-3) vs. Arizona

Sam Darnold won his first career start. The other top SoCal quarterback to come out of the draft, Josh Rosen, will earn one too.

Pick: Arizona (+3)

New Orleans (-3) vs. New York Giants

Drew Brees is 39. Eli Manning is 37. Both have good performances in one of the better games of the weekend.

Pick: New Orleans (-3)

Los Angeles Chargers (-10) vs. San Francisco 49ers

With Jimmy G out, the rest of this season is looking pretty bleak for the 49ers.

Pick: Los Angeles Chargers (-10)

Pittsburgh (-3) vs. Baltimore

These games are almost always close.

Pick: Baltimore (+3)

Kansas City (-4.5) vs. Denver

Can’t bet against Mahomes…. right now, at least. Also, KC is riding a five game winning streak over Denver.

Pick: Kansas City (-4.5)