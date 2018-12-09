Week 14 NFL picks against the spread

Last week: 8-7

Weeks 1 through 13: 87-88-5

Home team shown in bold. Odds taken from Odds Shark.

Green Bay (-4.5) vs. Atlanta

This is a matchup of two disappointing teams who had playoff aspirations before the season began. The Packers made a coaching change after an embarrassing loss to the Cardinals last week, which was much-needed. Despite mediocre play (for his standards) so far this season, I can’t see an Aaron Rodgers-led team losing two in a row at home to average opponents.

Pick: Green Bay (-4.5)

Kansas City (-6.5) vs. Baltimore

Pat Mahomes vs. this Ravens defense? That should be fun to watch. This seems to be a popular upset pick, but I don’t believe it.

Pick: Kansas City (-6.5)

Carolina (-1) vs. Cleveland

Both of these teams looked really bad last week, but the Panthers are due for a win. They are better than they have played during this losing stretch (I think).

Pick: Carolina (-1)

Houston (-4.5) vs. Indianapolis

10 in a row for the Texans? 10 in a row for the Texans.

Pick: Houston (-4.5)

New York Giants (-3) vs. Washington

OBJ is out for New York, which takes away some of the entertainment factor in this one. But still, they can’t lose to a Mark Sanchez-led team, right? Right?

Pick: New York Giants (-3)

Buffalo (-4) vs. New York Jets

Josh Allen vs. Sam Darnold should be interesting. Bills roll at home.

Pick: Buffalo (-4)

New England (-7.5) vs. Miami

In his career, Tom Brady is only 7-9 in Miami. The Dolphins always seem to play him & the Patriots well at home.

Pick: Miami (+7.5)

New Orleans (-10) vs. Tampa Bay

I think the Saints roll in this one. Their offense should be rejuvenated after a mini-bye, and they want to avenge that week one loss.

Pick: New Orleans (-10)

Los Angeles Chargers (-15) vs. Cincinnati

The Chargers are building something here. The Bengals are just playing out the rest of the season.

Pick: Los Angeles Chargers (-15)

Denver (-3.5) vs. San Francisco

A month ago, people were calling for Vance Joseph’s job. A win here puts the Broncos back over .500 and keeps them in the playoff race.

Pick: Denver (-3.5)

Detroit (-3) vs. Arizona

Yuck.

Pick: Detroit (-3)

Dallas (-3) vs. Philadelphia

Big matchup here. I think the Cowboys are the better team, but something in my gut is telling me Philly.

Pick: Philadelphia (+3)

Pittsburgh (-10) vs. Oakland

Steelers need a bounce back win here. They won’t let up after what happened last week on Sunday night.

Pick: Pittsburgh (-10)

Los Angeles Rams (-3) vs. Chicago

The Rams are just too good.

Pick: Los Angeles Rams (-3)

Seattle (-3) vs. Minnesota

Are the Vikings even that good? I don’t really think they are. The Seahawks tend to play well in these types of games, and Kirk Cousins, well, doesn’t.

Pick: Seattle (-3)