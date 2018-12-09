Week 14 NFL picks against the spread
Last week: 8-7
Weeks 1 through 13: 87-88-5
Home team shown in bold. Odds taken from Odds Shark.
Green Bay (-4.5) vs. Atlanta
This is a matchup of two disappointing teams who had playoff aspirations before the season began. The Packers made a coaching change after an embarrassing loss to the Cardinals last week, which was much-needed. Despite mediocre play (for his standards) so far this season, I can’t see an Aaron Rodgers-led team losing two in a row at home to average opponents.
Pick: Green Bay (-4.5)
Kansas City (-6.5) vs. Baltimore
Pat Mahomes vs. this Ravens defense? That should be fun to watch. This seems to be a popular upset pick, but I don’t believe it.
Pick: Kansas City (-6.5)
Carolina (-1) vs. Cleveland
Both of these teams looked really bad last week, but the Panthers are due for a win. They are better than they have played during this losing stretch (I think).
Pick: Carolina (-1)
Houston (-4.5) vs. Indianapolis
10 in a row for the Texans? 10 in a row for the Texans.
Pick: Houston (-4.5)
New York Giants (-3) vs. Washington
OBJ is out for New York, which takes away some of the entertainment factor in this one. But still, they can’t lose to a Mark Sanchez-led team, right? Right?
Pick: New York Giants (-3)
Buffalo (-4) vs. New York Jets
Josh Allen vs. Sam Darnold should be interesting. Bills roll at home.
Pick: Buffalo (-4)
New England (-7.5) vs. Miami
In his career, Tom Brady is only 7-9 in Miami. The Dolphins always seem to play him & the Patriots well at home.
Pick: Miami (+7.5)
New Orleans (-10) vs. Tampa Bay
I think the Saints roll in this one. Their offense should be rejuvenated after a mini-bye, and they want to avenge that week one loss.
Pick: New Orleans (-10)
Los Angeles Chargers (-15) vs. Cincinnati
The Chargers are building something here. The Bengals are just playing out the rest of the season.
Pick: Los Angeles Chargers (-15)
Denver (-3.5) vs. San Francisco
A month ago, people were calling for Vance Joseph’s job. A win here puts the Broncos back over .500 and keeps them in the playoff race.
Pick: Denver (-3.5)
Detroit (-3) vs. Arizona
Yuck.
Pick: Detroit (-3)
Dallas (-3) vs. Philadelphia
Big matchup here. I think the Cowboys are the better team, but something in my gut is telling me Philly.
Pick: Philadelphia (+3)
Pittsburgh (-10) vs. Oakland
Steelers need a bounce back win here. They won’t let up after what happened last week on Sunday night.
Pick: Pittsburgh (-10)
Los Angeles Rams (-3) vs. Chicago
The Rams are just too good.
Pick: Los Angeles Rams (-3)
Seattle (-3) vs. Minnesota
Are the Vikings even that good? I don’t really think they are. The Seahawks tend to play well in these types of games, and Kirk Cousins, well, doesn’t.
Pick: Seattle (-3)
