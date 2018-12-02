Week 13 NFL pick ’em against the spread

Last week: 6-6

Weeks 1 through 12: 79-81-5

Home team shown in bold. Odds taken from Odds Shark.

Green Bay (-13.5) vs. Arizona

The Packers might be a long shot to make the playoffs, but they are still really good at home.

Pick: Green Bay (-13.5)

Atlanta (-2.5) vs. Baltimore

Like the Packers, the Falcons are a lot better at home. Lamar Jackson vs. Matt Ryan has potential to be a lot of fun, but I think the vet takes it over the rook.

Pick: Atlanta (-2.5)

Miami (-3.5) vs. Buffalo

Josh Allen played well last week against a scuffling Jaguars team, but can he put it together for two games in a row? I have my doubts. I’ll take Miami.

Pick: Miami (-3.5)

Carolina (-3) vs. Tampa Bay

Divisional games are normally tight, but the Panthers need this win. They can’t afford to lose their fourth in a row, and I don’t think they will.

Pick: Carolina (-3)

Chicago (-3.5) vs. New York Giants

It’s Chase Daniel again this week for the Bears. If he plays well again, which team is going to give him a multi-year deal this offseason? Some GM out there just might.

Pick: Chicago (-3.5)

Houston (-5.5) vs. Cleveland

Fresh off the Hue Jackson revenge game, the Browns (especially Baker Mayfield) have had plenty to say this week. They’ll want to back it up with another solid performance, so this one stays close. Plus, the Texans are due for a clunker.

Pick: Cleveland (+5.5)

Denver (-5) vs. Cincinnati

Jeff Driskel will get a start in place of Andy Dalton for the Bengals this week, and if he plays well things might start to get a little interesting in Cincinnati. However, the Broncos are quietly playing some good ball. I’ll take them.

Pick: Denver (-5)

Indianapolis (-4) vs. Jacksonville

The Jaguars are a mess.

Pick: Indianapolis (-4)

Los Angeles Rams (-10) vs. Detroit

The Rams are coming off a bye after that thrilling Monday Night Football victory a few weeks back. The Lions are also coming off a mini-bye of sorts after losing to Chase Daniel on Thanksgiving. Give me the Rams.

Pick: Los Angeles Rams (-10)

Kansas City (-14) vs. Oakland

The Raiders are a mess.

Pick: Kansas City (-14)

Tennessee (-9.5) vs. New York Jets

I know the Jets aren’t good by any means, but 9.5 is a lot here. I think this game gets mucked up and ends up closer than people think.

Pick: New York Jets (+9.5)

New England (-5) vs. Minnesota

A matchup of two teams that haven’t really been as good as we thought they would be this year. Prediction: Kirk Cousins and Tom Brady both put up some big numbers.

Pick: New England (-5)

Seattle (-10) vs. San Francisco

The Seahawks just keep on winning games. It may stop sometime, but not against the 49ers.

Pick: Seattle (-10)

Pittsburgh (-3) vs. Los Angeles Chargers

The Bolts are still looking for that signature win. There’s no better time to get it than in Pittsburgh on Sunday Night Football.

Pick: Los Angeles Chargers (+3)

Philadelphia (-6) vs. Washington

If the Eagles can’t get on track at home against a Colt McCoy-led Redskins team, they aren’t going to get back on track.

Pick: Philadelphia (-6)