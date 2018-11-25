Week 12 NFL pick ’em against the spread
Last week: 3-9
Weeks 1 through 10: 73-75-5
Tough week last week. Time to get back on track…
Home team shown in bold. Odds taken from Odds Shark.
Cincinnati (-1) vs. Cleveland
Now with Cincinnati, Hue Jackson gets his revenge (kind of) and the Bengals take it at home.
Pick: Cincinnati (-1)
Jacksonville (-3) vs. Buffalo
The Jaguars defense should feast in this one, so much so that their Blake Bortles-led offense won’t be forced to do much.
Pick: Jacksonville (-3)
Philadelphia (-5) vs. New York Giants
The Eagles still have a legitimate path to an NFC East title.. although that says more about the NFC East than it does the Eagles.
Pick: Philadelphia (-5)
New England (-10.5) vs. New York Jets
The Jets lose by 31 to the Bills, have to sit on it through their bye week, and then have to play….. the Patriots. Fun fact: Josh McCown vs. Tom Brady will be the second-oldest QB matchup in NFL history.
Pick: New England (-10.5)
Baltimore (-11.5) vs. Oakland
The Ravens aren’t built to blow teams out… they win here, but the Raiders will keep it close.
Pick: Oakland (+11.5)
Tampa Bay (-1.5) vs. San Francisco
Expect a lot of points in this one. Both Jameis Winston and Nick Mullens should put up solid performances.
Pick: Tampa Bay (-1.5)
Carolina (-3) vs. Seattle
The Seahawks saved their season with a big win on Thursday Night Football vs. the Packers, but neither team looked very good in that one. The Panthers, losers of two straight, are desperate and at home. Those two ingredients sound like a win.
Pick: Carolina (-3)
Los Angeles Chargers (-13.5) vs. Arizona
The Bolts need a bounce back win here, as a matchup on SNF in Pittsburgh next week awaits.
Pick: Los Angeles Chargers (-13.5)
Indianapolis (-8) vs. Miami
Andrew Luck is becoming the great player that everyone expected coming out of Stanford.
Pick: Indianapolis (-8)
Pittsburgh (-3) vs. Denver
At first glance, this seems like a slam-dunk win for the Steelers… but I’m not so convinced. They had to scramble in Jacksonville to come out with a win, and the Broncos will be ready for them.
Pick: Denver (+3)
Minnesota (-3) vs. Green Bay
This Sunday night matchup is a battle for 2nd place in the NFC North. I love Rodgers, but the Vikings are the better team.
Pick: Minnesota (-3)
Houston (-4) vs. Tennessee
The Titans already have one big win on Monday Night this season, but they won’t get a second. Texans roll.
Pick: Houston (-4)
