Week 12 NFL pick ’em

Last week: 4-8-1

Official totals in weeks 4-11 against the spread: 45-54-4

Home teams show in in bold.

Minnesota (-3) vs. Detroit

Lions haven’t lost on Thanksgiving in four years, and games between these two teams always seem to be close.

Pick: Detroit (+3)

Los Angeles Chargers (-2.5) vs. Dallas

With the pass rush of Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram, Dak Prescott is going to have a tough time staying upright. Chargers win and continue their climb up the AFC West.

Pick: Los Angeles Chargers (-2.5)

Washington (-7.5) vs. New York Giants

Washington has the potential to be a real good football team, but they have a ton of injuries and aren’t exactly feeling great after giving away a big game in New Orleans.

Pick: New York Giants (+7.5)

Kansas City (-10) vs. Buffalo

Sean McDermott is starting Tyrod Taylor this week after Nate Peterman looked totally over-matched against the Chargers. The Chiefs absolutely need a feel-good win, and I think it’ll come here at the hands of the Bills.

Pick: Kansas City (-10)

Carolina (-5) vs. New York Jets

This one should be a low-scoring, defensive battle. Carolina has more talent, though.

Pick: Carolina (-5)

Philadelphia (-13.5) vs. Chicago

The Eagles are really, really good.

Pick: Philadelphia (-13.5)

Cincinnati (-8) vs. Cleveland

Eight points seems like a ton. Browns will probably lose this game, but it will be close.

Pick: Cleveland (+8)

New England (-16.5) vs. Miami

16.5 points is a huge number, but New England is rolling.

Pick: New England (-16.5)

Atlanta (-10) vs. Tampa Bay

Atlanta is coming off a short week to play an in-division game at home. Ryan Fitzpatrick is not that bad and keeps Tampa Bay in the game.

Pick: Tampa Bay (+10)

Tennessee (-3) vs. Indianapolis

Marcus Mariota is better than that performance he put up against the Steelers last week.

Pick: Tennessee (-3)

Seattle (-6.5) vs. San Francisco

The Seahawks are banged up, but even with the injuries they are the better football team.

Pick: Seattle (-6.5)

Oakland (-5) vs. Denver

Two teams who have disappointed greatly, although it is nice to see the Broncos finally give Paxton Lynch a shot. The Raiders (and Derek Carr) have to have a showing that proves 2016 wasn’t a fluke soon, right?

Pick: Oakland (-5)

Jacksonville (-5) vs. Arizona

Blaine Gabbert against the Jags defense should be a sight to behold.

Pick: Jacksonville (-5)

Los Angeles Rams (-2.5) vs. New Orleans

Game of the week? The Saints’ rushing attack is impressive, and right now they probably don’t think they can lose.

Pick: New Orleans (+2.5)

Pittsburgh (-14) vs. Green Bay

I whiffed on Brett Hundley last week, who looked terrible after a decent game against the Bears. The Steelers usually mess around and let the other team hang around in these games, though. The Packers’ skill players on offense have the talent to make a couple plays.

Pick: Green Bay (+14)

Baltimore (-7) vs. Houston

Seven points seems like a whole lot with the way the Ravens’ offense has performed.

Pick: Houston (+7)