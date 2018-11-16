Week 11 NFL pick ’em against the spread
Last week: 7-5-1
Weeks 1 through 10: 70-66-5
Home team shown in bold. Odds taken from Odds Shark.
Carolina (-4.5) vs. Detroit
The Panthers were rolling up until last Thursday night, when the Steelers put up 52 points and beat them soundly. They’re a better team than that, and they come out with an edge against a Lions team that continually looks to be going through the motions.
Pick: Carolina (-4.5)
Baltimore (NO LINE) vs. Cincinnati
This line will be updated when news arrives as to who Baltimore’s starting QB will be.
Pick: TBD
Atlanta (-3) vs. Dallas
I, like everyone else, had Dallas dead to rights heading into last Sunday’s matchup in Philly… and then they promptly outplayed the Eagles and took home a big win. The Falcons, meanwhile, went to Cleveland and got shellacked by the Browns. This one should be close, but I’ll take the home team.
Pick: Atlanta (-3)
Houston (-3) vs. Washington
Deshaun Watson has a big game against a Redskins defense that allowed 406 yards passing last week, and the Texans win their seventh straight.
Pick: Houston (-3)
Pittsburgh (-5.5) vs. Jacksonville
The Jaguars’ season has taken a nosedive. The Steelers are currently rolling and coming off a mini-bye after a big Thursday night win. Plus, they also don’t have the Le’Veon Bell saga hanging over their heads anymore.
Pick: Pittsburgh (-5.5)
New York Giants (-1.5) vs. Tampa Bay
Odell Beckham Jr. thinks the Giants can run the table. His squad keeps that dream alive… at least for one more week.
Pick: New York Giants (-1.5)
Indianapolis (-1.5) vs. Tennessee
Andrew Luck’s last game in which he did not throw for three or more touchdowns? Week 3 vs. Philadelphia.
He is having a fantastic season.
Pick: Indianapolis (-1.5)
Los Angeles Chargers (-7) vs. Denver
The Bolts are hot.
Pick: Los Angeles Chargers (-7)
Arizona (-5) vs. Oakland
And, the award for worst NFL game of the week goes to…
Pick: Arizona (-5)
New Orleans (-8.5) vs. Philadelphia
Last year’s Eagles team beats this year’s by how many points? 20? 30? They just aren’t the same.
Pick: New Orleans (-8.5)
Chicago (-2.5) vs. Minnesota
If you like defense, this is the game for you.
Pick: Minnesota (+2.5)
Los Angeles Rams (-3.5) vs. Kansas City
If you like offense, this is the game for you.
Pick: Los Angeles Rams (-3.5)
