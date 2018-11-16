Week 11 NFL pick ’em against the spread

Last week: 7-5-1

Weeks 1 through 10: 70-66-5

Home team shown in bold. Odds taken from Odds Shark.

Carolina (-4.5) vs. Detroit

The Panthers were rolling up until last Thursday night, when the Steelers put up 52 points and beat them soundly. They’re a better team than that, and they come out with an edge against a Lions team that continually looks to be going through the motions.

Pick: Carolina (-4.5)

Baltimore (NO LINE) vs. Cincinnati

This line will be updated when news arrives as to who Baltimore’s starting QB will be.

Pick: TBD

Atlanta (-3) vs. Dallas

I, like everyone else, had Dallas dead to rights heading into last Sunday’s matchup in Philly… and then they promptly outplayed the Eagles and took home a big win. The Falcons, meanwhile, went to Cleveland and got shellacked by the Browns. This one should be close, but I’ll take the home team.

Pick: Atlanta (-3)

Houston (-3) vs. Washington

Deshaun Watson has a big game against a Redskins defense that allowed 406 yards passing last week, and the Texans win their seventh straight.

Pick: Houston (-3)

Pittsburgh (-5.5) vs. Jacksonville

The Jaguars’ season has taken a nosedive. The Steelers are currently rolling and coming off a mini-bye after a big Thursday night win. Plus, they also don’t have the Le’Veon Bell saga hanging over their heads anymore.

Pick: Pittsburgh (-5.5)

New York Giants (-1.5) vs. Tampa Bay

Odell Beckham Jr. thinks the Giants can run the table. His squad keeps that dream alive… at least for one more week.

Pick: New York Giants (-1.5)

Indianapolis (-1.5) vs. Tennessee

Andrew Luck’s last game in which he did not throw for three or more touchdowns? Week 3 vs. Philadelphia.

He is having a fantastic season.

Pick: Indianapolis (-1.5)

Los Angeles Chargers (-7) vs. Denver

The Bolts are hot.

Pick: Los Angeles Chargers (-7)

Arizona (-5) vs. Oakland

And, the award for worst NFL game of the week goes to…

Pick: Arizona (-5)

New Orleans (-8.5) vs. Philadelphia

Last year’s Eagles team beats this year’s by how many points? 20? 30? They just aren’t the same.

Pick: New Orleans (-8.5)

Chicago (-2.5) vs. Minnesota

If you like defense, this is the game for you.

Pick: Minnesota (+2.5)

Los Angeles Rams (-3.5) vs. Kansas City

If you like offense, this is the game for you.

Pick: Los Angeles Rams (-3.5)