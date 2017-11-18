Week 11 NFL pick ’em
Last week: 4-9
Totals week 4-10 against the spread: 41-46-3
Houston (-2.5) vs. Arizona
Tom Savage vs. what looks to be Blaine Gabbert is not exactly the best that the NFL has to offer. However, the two defenses in this game have been scuffling a little bit, so some points should be scored at least.
Pick: Arizona (+2.5)
Baltimore (-2) vs. Green Bay
Brett Hundley proved me wrong last week, and he looked really comfortable in the second half vs. the Bears. The Packers are gaining confidence in him.
Pick: Green Bay (+2)
Detroit (-3) vs. Chicago
The Lions’ offense seems to finally be completely healthy, and Trubisky still has yet to show that he was worthy of a No. 2 overall draft pick.
Pick: Detroit (-3)
Jacksonville (-7.5) vs. Cleveland
The Browns played well on offense against Detroit last week, but the Jaguars’ defense is probably the best in all of football.
Pick: Jacksonville (-7.5)
Kansas City (-10.5) vs. New York Giants
The Giants are just a mess, and the Chiefs are coming off a bye. Andy Reid is 16-2 following bye weeks, which is pretty good.
Pick: Kansas City (-10.5)
Minnesota (-2.5) vs. Los Angeles Rams
The Vikings are one of the most well-coached teams in football, and so are the Rams. This is being hyped up as the “game of the week,” and rightly so.
Pick: Los Angeles Rams (+2.5)
Tampa Bay vs. Miami (pick em)
This game is just…. bleh. I’ll take Cutler at home against a bad Tampa secondary, I guess.
Pick: Miami
New Orleans (-7.5) vs. Washington
Washington surprised us a few weeks ago by beating Seattle on the road, can they do it again? With the way the Saints are playing on both sides of the football, I have my doubts.
Pick: New Orleans (-7.5)
Los Angeles Chargers (-6) vs. Buffalo
The Bills are going to regret benching Tyrod Taylor.
Pick: Los Angeles Chargers (-6)
Denver (-2.5) vs. Cincinnati
At home, Denver should finally snap out of that funk they’ve been in. They have been outscored 92-28 in the last two games, which is just embarrassing. Beware of the embarrassed team.
Pick: Denver (-2.5)
New England (-7) vs. Oakland (in Mexico City)
The Oakland Raiders do not have an interception yet this season, which seems impossible.
Pick: New England (-7)
Philadelphia (-4.5) vs. Dallas
The Eagles are well-rested, coming off a bye, and are facing a Dallas team with no Zeke or Sean Lee.
Pick: Philadelphia (-4.5)
Seattle (-3) vs. Atlanta
This is one of those games that looked a whole lot better at the start of the season than it does right now.
Pick: Seattle (-3)
