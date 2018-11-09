Week 10 NFL pick ’em against the spread

Last Week: 9-3

Weeks 1 through 8: 63-61-4

Home teams shown in bold. Odds taken from Odds Shark.

Kansas City (-16.5) vs. Arizona

Arizona’s coming off a bye and they will keep it somewhat close here. 16.5 points is a lot. Prediction: Josh Rosen has his best game to date on Sunday.

Pick: Arizona (+16.5)

Atlanta (-6) vs. Cleveland

Julio Jones finally scored a touchdown last week! Matt Ryan is playing great, and the Browns and Baker Mayfield aren’t. Falcons win and continue their push.

Pick: Atlanta (-6)

New York Jets (-7) vs. Buffalo

In what could have been an interesting matchup of first round picks at QB, we will most likely get Josh McCown vs. Nathan Peterman.

Pick: New York Jets (-7)

Chicago (-6.5) vs. Detroit

Lions are scuffling, but they are 3-1 ATS in their last four road games. Gut feeling: It’s a divisional game, so this one stays close.

Pick: Detroit (+6.5)

Indianapolis (-3) vs. Jacksonville

Must-win game for both teams if they want to hang around the playoff picture. The Jaguars don’t score much, so I think the Colts take it at home.

Pick: Indianapolis (-3)

New England (-6.5) vs. Tennessee

Congrats Tennessee! You have just come off an emotional MNF win and get to return home on a short week… to face Tom Brady and the Patriots.

Pick: New England (-6.5)

New Orleans (-5.5) vs. Cincinnati

After how the Saints looked last week, it would be doing them a disservice to not take them here. The Bengals hang around for a while, but the Saints bury them late.

Pick: New Orleans (-5.5)

Tampa Bay (-3) vs. Washington

A very good Redskins defense got exposed last week vs. Atlanta at home. They need to get back on track here, and they will.

Pick: Washington (+3)

Los Angeles Chargers (-10) vs. Oakland

The Raiders, man the Raiders….. they aren’t good. Keep an eye on the Chargers in these next three weeks. They should be 9-2 when the calendar flips to December.

Pick: Los Angeles Chargers (-10)

Green Bay (-10) vs. Miami

Packers desperately need this one, and it’s going to be cold in Green Bay.

Pick: Green Bay (-10)

Los Angeles Rams (-9.5) vs. Seattle

9.5 seems like a lot here. It’s a divisional game, and both teams are hungry and motivated.

Aaron Donald didn’t have much to say today DJ Fluker’s comments from the last game, when Fluker insinuated that the Rams D-line wasn’t physical: “We’re just going to go out there and play our game and let our play speak for itself.” Then there’s this. pic.twitter.com/3tshVaDPr0 — Rich Hammond (@Rich_Hammond) November 8, 2018

Pick: Seattle (+9.5)

Philadelphia (-7) vs. Dallas

Eagles are coming off of a bye, and I’m having trouble seeing Dak & the Cowboys offense putting up many points here. Philly wins big.

Pick: Philadelphia (-7)

San Francisco (-3) vs. New York Giants

Nick Mullens looked great against the Raiders last Thursday, but there’s tape on him now and New York’s defense is better than Oakland.

Pick: New York Giants (+3)