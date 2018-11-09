Week 10 NFL pick ’em against the spread
Last Week: 9-3
Weeks 1 through 8: 63-61-4
Home teams shown in bold. Odds taken from Odds Shark.
Kansas City (-16.5) vs. Arizona
Arizona’s coming off a bye and they will keep it somewhat close here. 16.5 points is a lot. Prediction: Josh Rosen has his best game to date on Sunday.
Pick: Arizona (+16.5)
Atlanta (-6) vs. Cleveland
Julio Jones finally scored a touchdown last week! Matt Ryan is playing great, and the Browns and Baker Mayfield aren’t. Falcons win and continue their push.
Pick: Atlanta (-6)
New York Jets (-7) vs. Buffalo
In what could have been an interesting matchup of first round picks at QB, we will most likely get Josh McCown vs. Nathan Peterman.
Pick: New York Jets (-7)
Chicago (-6.5) vs. Detroit
Lions are scuffling, but they are 3-1 ATS in their last four road games. Gut feeling: It’s a divisional game, so this one stays close.
Pick: Detroit (+6.5)
Indianapolis (-3) vs. Jacksonville
Must-win game for both teams if they want to hang around the playoff picture. The Jaguars don’t score much, so I think the Colts take it at home.
Pick: Indianapolis (-3)
New England (-6.5) vs. Tennessee
Congrats Tennessee! You have just come off an emotional MNF win and get to return home on a short week… to face Tom Brady and the Patriots.
Pick: New England (-6.5)
New Orleans (-5.5) vs. Cincinnati
After how the Saints looked last week, it would be doing them a disservice to not take them here. The Bengals hang around for a while, but the Saints bury them late.
Pick: New Orleans (-5.5)
Tampa Bay (-3) vs. Washington
A very good Redskins defense got exposed last week vs. Atlanta at home. They need to get back on track here, and they will.
Pick: Washington (+3)
Los Angeles Chargers (-10) vs. Oakland
The Raiders, man the Raiders….. they aren’t good. Keep an eye on the Chargers in these next three weeks. They should be 9-2 when the calendar flips to December.
Pick: Los Angeles Chargers (-10)
Green Bay (-10) vs. Miami
Packers desperately need this one, and it’s going to be cold in Green Bay.
Pick: Green Bay (-10)
Los Angeles Rams (-9.5) vs. Seattle
9.5 seems like a lot here. It’s a divisional game, and both teams are hungry and motivated.
Aaron Donald didn’t have much to say today DJ Fluker’s comments from the last game, when Fluker insinuated that the Rams D-line wasn’t physical: “We’re just going to go out there and play our game and let our play speak for itself.”
Then there’s this. pic.twitter.com/3tshVaDPr0
— Rich Hammond (@Rich_Hammond) November 8, 2018
Pick: Seattle (+9.5)
Philadelphia (-7) vs. Dallas
Eagles are coming off of a bye, and I’m having trouble seeing Dak & the Cowboys offense putting up many points here. Philly wins big.
Pick: Philadelphia (-7)
San Francisco (-3) vs. New York Giants
Nick Mullens looked great against the Raiders last Thursday, but there’s tape on him now and New York’s defense is better than Oakland.
Pick: New York Giants (+3)
