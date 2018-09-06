Week 1 NFL pick ’em

The beginning of the National Football League season is finally here! After a lengthy hiatus, the Super Bowl Champion Philadelphia Eagles will host the Atlanta Falcons to kick off the 2018-19 season on Thursday.

With the season returning, as does our NFL pick ’em. Without further ado, let’s get this show on the road (home team in bold). Game lines taken from Odds Shark.

Philadelphia (-1.5) vs. Atlanta

Carson Wentz isn’t back yet, but it seems like he will be ready very soon. In a rematch of last season’s NFC Divisional Round, I’ll take the Eagles at home in front of an emotional Philadelphia crowd.

Pick: Philadelphia (-1.5)

Baltimore (-7.5) vs. Buffalo

The Ravens’ defense led the NFL in takeaways last season, with 34. The Bills have announced Nathan Peterman as the week one starter at QB… The same Nathan Peterman who threw five interceptions in week 11 last season against the Chargers.

Pick: Baltimore (-7.5)

Indianapolis (-3) vs. Cincinnati

What are we going to see from Andrew Luck in his return? That is the million dollar question.

Pick: Cincinnati (+3)

New England (-6) vs. Houston

The Patriots lost their home/season opener last season against the Chiefs, and I just don’t see them dropping back-to-back home openers. I like Houston as a team this season, but in this matchup I like Brady & the Pats more.

Pick: New England (-6)

Jacksonville (-3) vs. New York Giants

Jalen Ramsey vs. OBJ. This one should be fun. The Giants win & begin their redemption tour after an embarrassing 2017.

Pick: New York Giants (+3)

Pittsburgh (-3.5) vs. Cleveland

Le’Veon Bell will not play week 1, and it seems like the Pittsburgh locker room is just about done with him. The new-look Browns are a popular underdog pick this season, but they get knocked down a peg in the season opener.

Pick: Pittsburgh (-3.5)

Minnesota (-6) vs. San Francisco

Simply put, the Vikings are the more talented team.

Pick: Minnesota (-6)

New Orleans (-9.5) vs. Tampa Bay

9.5 points is a lot, but I’ll take the Saints here. They are bound to put up a plethora of points at home and the Bucs won’t be able to catch up.

Pick: New Orleans (-9.5)

Tennessee (-1) vs. Miami

This has got to be the season in which Marcus Mariota starts playing up to his potential.

Pick: Tennessee (-1)

Los Angeles Chargers (-3) vs. Kansas City

The Bolts are division favorites, but it would be so Chargers to lose their opener with so many expectations. However, I don’t think they do.

Pick: Los Angeles Chargers (-3)

Carolina (-3) vs. Dallas

I’m picking the Panthers. Prediction: One player who makes a huge leap this season will be Christian McCaffrey.

Pick: Carolina (-3)

Denver (-3) vs. Seattle

A lot of people are writing Seattle off this year. I think this unit, with a chip on their shoulder, goes into Denver and pulls out a win.

Pick: Seattle (+3)

Arizona (-1) vs. Washington

The real question is, how long until Josh Rosen time in Arizona?

Pick: Arizona (-1)

Green Bay (-7.5) vs. Chicago

Aaron Rodgers. Back. Fresh off a monster extension, this will be his night in Lambeau.

Pick: Green Bay (-7.5)

Detroit (-7.5) vs. New York Jets

Sam Darnold marches into Detroit and wins his first NFL start on Monday night, sending the New York media into a frenzy.

Pick: New York Jets (+7.5)

Los Angeles Rams (-4.5) vs. Oakland

The Raiders, from their relationship with the city of Oakland to trading their best player (Khalil Mack), are a mess.

Pick: Los Angeles Rams (-4.5)