WATCH: Fan at Petco Park catches ball in beer cup, chugs beer

SAN DIEGO– In what was a difficult game for the San Diego Padres, Gabby DiMarco provided the home crowd with a memorable moment. In the top of the fifth, she caught an Ender Inciarte foul ball in her beer cup. The catch drew a hearty round of applause from the Petco Park crowd.

She was not done there, though. She then chugged the beer down (with the baseball still in it!), drawing an even bigger applause and a very memorable moment: