Virginia stays atop AP Top 25 for third straight week

Virginia has firmed up its No. 1 ranking in the Associated Press Top 25, No. 3 Xavier has the program’s highest ranking and Villanova dropped to No. 4 after losing to Creighton.

Virginia received 48 first-place votes from a media panel in the poll released Monday, up six votes from last week. The Cavaliers are No. 1 for the third straight week after clinching the ACC title with a pair of victories last week.

No. 2 Michigan State received the other 17 first-place votes and Xavier moved up a spot after beating Georgetown in its only game last week. Villanova and Duke round out the top five.

The Wildcats dropped just one spot after losing in overtime to unranked Creighton.