Updates on Myers, Hedges, and more of the rehabbing Padres

ATLANTA– The San Diego Padres currently have seven players on rehab assignments with three different affiliates:

Myers played in his first rehab game on Thursday with the Triple-A El Paso Chihuahuas, playing six innings in right field. At the plate, the 27-year-old went 1-for-4 with an RBI double. His other three at-bats resulted in a pop out to second, a strikeout, and a lineout to second base.

“In my mind, Wil is going to take a little bit of time,” stated manager Andy Green prior to Thursday’s opener in Atlanta. “He hasn’t played since the end of April. He’s going to need some at-bats before he’s ready to go. His return isn’t imminent.”

“We’re going to give him time to find his rhythm and check in with him after every game and make sure he’s doing better,” he continued.

First it was @wilmyers with the “I thought you had it. No, i thought you had it??” RBI Double pic.twitter.com/AC0ugZEgnM — El Paso Chihuahuas (@epchihuahuas) June 15, 2018

Joining Myers in El Paso was fellow outfielder Franchy Cordero, who also played six full innings in left field. The Dominican native went 0-for-3 with a walk and two strikeouts at the plate. Cordero also scored a run and stole a base as part of a two-run fourth inning for the Chihuahuas.

“When they are ready, both Myers and Cordero are going to play. Both will get the opportunity to play on a fairly consistent basis,” Green stated. “You also want to make sure they are healthy and that we’re not pushing them too fast.”

Phil Maton

Maton, who was placed on the 10-day DL with a right lat strain on May 13, is making steps towards a return to the Padres bullpen. The right-hander began his rehab with the Lake Elsinore Storm on June 5 against Inland Empire, allowing two hits and striking out two in a scoreless inning.

On June 8, he was transferred to Double-A Lake Elsinore, where he has thrown four innings, allowing a run and striking out five. He appeared in back-to-back games on June 11 and June 12, which is usually the last step in a return from injury.

Granted all has gone well (and there is no reason to believe it has not), Maton should return very soon.

Joey Lucchesi

The talented left-hander started for Lake Elsinore on Thursday, and it did not seem like he missed a beat.

Lucchesi fired four hitless innings against the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes (Dodgers), striking out six and only allowing one baserunner (a hit-by-pitch in the third).

Whether Lucchesi needs another rehab start is up to him and the organization. If he does not, he may be slated to make a return during the two-game series against the Athletics next week.

After feeling soreness in his elbow during a rehab stint with the El Paso Chihuahuas, catcher Austin Hedges resumed his rehab assignment with the Single-A Lake Elsinore Storm this past Tuesday (June 12). He has played in all three of the Storm’s games since then, going 4-for-8 with a double. He has also played 12 innings behind the dish and is scheduled for an off-day on Friday, according to Andy Green:

“(After his day off) We’ll catch him in back to back games and move him forward from there. We have a path plotted for each of them . . . moving them forward based on how they are feeling.”

Colin Rea

Colin Rea has started five games for the San Antonio Missions as he continues to rehab from a right shoulder strain. In those five games, the former Marlin has a 6.43 ERA in 21 innings pitched. He has allowed 24 hits and struck out 20 in that span.

Shortstop Allen Cordoba, who has been sidelined with a concussion he suffered during an automobile accident this offseason, has played in three games for the Lake Elsinore Storm. The former Rule V pick is 1-for-12 with six strikeouts, but him simply being on the field is a great sign. For a while, he was unable to even step outside.

It was always the plan for Cordoba to play minor league ball this season. The 22-year-old had not played above rookie ball before appearing in 100 games with the Padres in 2017.