UPDATE: Cory Spangenberg ends Braves’ no-hit bid in the 7th

ATLANTA— Cory Spangenberg lined a clean single up the middle off Braves reliever Shane Carle with one out in the seventh, ending Atlanta‘s no-hit bid at 6 1/3 innings.

Carle had come on in relief of right-hander Julio Teheran, who held the Padres hitless through six innings. Teheran struck out 11 Padres in a dominant outing, but those strikeouts came at the cost of a high pitch count (which ultimately led to his removal). He also walked three and hit a batter.

The Braves still lead 2-0 in the seventh.