Unlucky Chicago Cubs’ fan feels ‘lucky to be alive’ after incident

CHICAGO (AP) — A man, who was wearing a plastic bucket on his head when a large metal pin fell from Wrigley Field’s centerfield scoreboard during a Chicago Cubs game, says he feels lucky to be alive.

Twenty-year-old Kyle McAleer was sitting with his family and friends under the manual scoreboard when he was hit by a 6- to 8-inch pin during last week’s game against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The Iowa man says he began wearing the bucket with his family as a “rally cap” after he saw former Cubs player Starlin Castro wear one a few years ago.

McAleer says he put the bucket on his head about a half-inning before his injury.

Cubs officials say a loose pin rolled out of the scoreboard when a tile was being changed. They say the scoreboard is now secure.