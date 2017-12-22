Tributes to Sports Legend Dick Enberg
SAN DIEGO — Longtime sportscaster Dick Enberg has passed away at age 82.
The sports legend left his mark in all sports, winning 13 Sports Emmy Awards, a Lifetime Achievement Emmy and was only the second sportscaster to be selected for awards from each of the Halls of Fame in professional football, baseball and basketball.
Following are tribute videos that were created following his retirement announcement with the San Diego Padres.
