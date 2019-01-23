Trevor Hoffman to have University of Arizona jersey retired on Feb. 15

Baseball Hall of Famer Trevor Hoffman will have his jersey retired by the University of Arizona on Friday, Feb. 15.

The Wildcats will have a ceremony for Hoffman’s No. 15 ahead of their 2019 season opener.

Hoffman will take part in a pregame ceremony and will throw on the first pitch. He is the second Arizona player to have his jersey retired, joining current Cleveland manager Terry Francona.

Hoffman, who served as a position player at Arizona included shortstop with the 1988 and 1989 teams, hit .371 as a junior with 11 doubles and 45 RBIs and .284 as a senior with 13 doubles, six home runs and 38 RBIs.

Hoffman recorded 601 career saves during his 18-year career in Major League Baseball, 16 of those with the San Diego Padres. He was elected to Cooperstown last year.