Throwback Thursday: Trevor Hoffman gets call from Baseball Hall of Fame one year ago

Jan. 24, 2018 will be a major day in Trevor Hoffman’s family history.

One this day, one year ago, the longtime Padres closer was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame, joining Chipper Jones, Jim Thome and Vlad Guerrero.

Hoffman, who recorded 601 saves during his nearly 18-year MLB career, 16 of those spent in San Diego.

Some highlights from Hoffman’s big day in Jan.:

Getting the call with his family around: