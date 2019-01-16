Tiger Woods to open season at 2019 Farmers Insurance Open
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Tiger Woods is starting another year at Torrey Pines, this time with higher expectations.
Woods announced Wednesday that he will play in the Farmers Insurance Open Jan. 24-27.
He has won the tournament seven times, and Torrey Pines is where he won the U.S. Open in 2008.
🏆1999
🏆2003
🏆2005
🏆2006
🏆2007
🏆2008
🏆2013@TigerWoods looks for his eighth @FarmersInsOpen title next week. https://t.co/MzZyyffJJX
— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) January 16, 2019
Woods tied for 23rd a year ago when no one — himself included — was sure what to expect. He was coming off a fourth back surgery, this one to fuse his lower spine. This will be his first PGA Tour event since he won the Tour Championship last September to cap off a comeback year.
“We couldn’t be happier to have Tiger back in our field,” said Century Club of San Diego CEO Peter Ripa in a statement. “He really launched his fairytale comeback season right here last January, and he has enjoyed incredible success at Torrey Pines Golf Course and in our tournament over the years. It will be exciting to see him alongside many of the game’s other top players January 24-27.”
Woods joins a strong list of early commitments that includes defending champion and World No. 11 Jason Day, World No. 1 and defending FedExCup champion Justin Rose, No. 6 and San Diego native Xander Schauffele, 2017 Farmers Insurance Open winner and World No. 7 Jon Rahm, No. 8 Rory McIlroy, No. 10 Tony Finau, No. 13 Rickie Fowler, No. 15 Patrick Reed, No. 16 Marc Leishman, No. 18 Jordan Spieth, No. 19 Patrick Cantlay, No. 21 Alex Noren, No. 23 Gary Woodland and No. 30 Hideki Matsuyama.
Joining Fowler and Schauffele among San Diego products committed to the Farmers Insurance Open are Torrey Pines High School graduates Pat Perez and Jamie Lovemark, Poway product Charley Hoffman and San Diego State University alum J.J. Spaun. Joining Woods and Rahm as past tournament champions who have committed are Day (2018, 2015), Brandt Snedeker (2016, 2012), Scott Stallings (2014), Ben Crane (2010) and Nick Watney (2009). Young up-and-coming players to watch who have committed include PGA TOUR rookie and long-bomber Cameron Champ and 19-year-old Chilean sensation Joaquin Niemann.
In addition to attracting some of the biggest names in the sport, the 2019 Farmers Insurance Open will also feature an array of specialty food and drink offerings showcasing the San Diego flavor and venues to entertain the 100,000-plus spectators who attend the four-day tournament.