Tebow to Join UF’s Ring of Honor

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Two-time national champion and 2007 Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow will be inducted into the team’s ring of honor, becoming the sixth player to receive the honor.

The school announced Wednesday that Tebow will be recognized during the LSU-Florida game on Oct. 6. His name will be unveiled on a wall inside Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.

The display will now feature Tebow and the other five members of the program’s ring of honor: linebacker Wilber Marshall, running back Emmitt Smith, 1966 Heisman winner and famed coach Steve Spurrier, 1996 Heisman winner Danny Wuerffel and defensive end Jack Youngblood.

Tebow went 35-6 in four seasons (2006-09) at Florida, finishing with a Southeastern Conference-record 170.8 career pass efficiency rating. He left college with 28 school records, 14 conference marks and five NCAA records.

Tebow says “I know in my heart that I truly couldn’t have done it without amazing coaches and teammates who loved and sacrificed for each other so that we could accomplish our goals.”