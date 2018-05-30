Takeaways from the Padres’ 9-5 win over the Marlins

SAN DIEGO– Tyson Ross pitched 5 1/3 innings, Franmil Reyes crushed a go-ahead shot in the 6th, and the Padres added on four insurance runs in the 8th en route to a 9-5 victory over the Marlins on Tuesday night at Petco Park.

San Diego improved to 23-33 while Miami fell to 20-34.

Franmil gets ahold of one

Through 5 1/2 innings at Petco Park, the crowd of 16,321 at Petco Park had been reduced to a lull. The Padres had not scored since a three-run bottom of the first off Marlins starter Dan Straily, and the opposing team had just taken a 4-3 lead with three runs in the sixth.

With a runner on first and two outs, 6’5″, 275-pound Franmil Reyes woke everyone up with a big swing. One could see it building, too.

In the top of the fourth inning on Tuesday night, right fielder Franmil Reyes cracked an 115.4 mile-per-hour line drive right at shortstop JT Riddle for an out.

A day before, Reyes lined an 112 mph shot right at center fielder Lewis Brinson in the ninth. Also an out. He was making solid contact, just was not getting the results.

This time, Reyes worked the count to 3-1 off Marlins starter Dan Straily. On the fifth pitch of the at-bat, the D.R. native hit another ball very hard. Except this time he elevated it, crushing a 442-foot shot into the second deck in left field. Immediately after contact, Reyes dropped his bat and pointed to the dugout, knowing he had just given his team the lead.

Longest HRs of the season by Padres. 1. Fran(chy) 489 ft

2. Fran(chy) 459 ft

3. Fran(chy) 456 ft

4. Fran(chy) 449 ft

5. Fran(mil) 442 ft — Andrew Simon (@AndrewSimonMLB) May 30, 2018

“I thought he (Reyes) was anxious when he first showed up,” manager Andy Green reflected. “He seems more relaxed, more at ease. Sometimes it takes time. We know he’s got a bat and that he can hit. Tonight, he looked like the guy who was crushing pitches in Triple-A.”

Ross steady

Tyson Ross was solid but not spectacular on Tuesday night, throwing 5 1/3 innings of six-hit, three-run ball. It seemed as if the veteran was going to cruise to another quality start, but trouble in the 6th forced him to exit after throwing only 87 pitches.

In the 6th, Derek Dietrich led off with an opposite-field single. J.T. Realmuto then hit a sharp ground ball inside the bag at third base, which allowed Dietrich to score and Realmuto to advance to third after a bobble by left-fielder Travis Jankowski, Following a strikeout of Justin Bour, Ross was lifted for right-handed reliever Craig Stammen.

Stammen allowed the inherited runner to score from third, closing the book on Ross’s line.

It was a bit of a quick hook by Andy Green, considering Ross had only thrown the aforementioned 87 pitches. However, the 31-year-old had thrown 100-or-more pitches in five consecutive outings, which was the longest streak of his career. Also, his 102.8 pitches per start entering play was tied for seventh highest in all of baseball.

For someone who has battled arm injuries over the course of his career, perhaps it was wise for the skipper to give Ross some reprieve.

“Story of Tyson today: he was really good again,” Green reflected. “It is unfortunate when outings end like that, but he was really good again. We are excited about what he is doing.”

All in all, it was another solid start for the right-hander. His value continues to build.

Hand in the….. 8th?

With the Padres nursing a then-one run lead, Andy Green brought on his best reliever (Brad Hand) to face the heart of the Marlins order in the 8th. Normally used as a closer, Green wanted to use Hand in the highest-leverage situation.

It worked.

Hand struck out Realmuto and Bour before Brian Anderson lifted a lazy fly ball to right to end the inning.

“That was the right spot for Brad to throw,” Green said.

3 in the 1st, 4 in the eighth

The Padres got off to a quick start on Tuesday night off Marlins starter Dan Straily with a three-run, four-hit inning. Both Eric Hosmer and Raffy Lopez recorded RBI hits in the opening frame.

Up 5-4 in the 8th, San Diego added four insurance runs with the help of three singles, two walks, and an error. Christian Villanueva delivered the biggest hit of the inning off the bench with a two-run single off Marlins lefty Jarlin Garcia.

Inside the park homer

Leading off the top of the ninth, JT Riddle lined an 0-2 pitch to center field. Center fielder Manuel Margot ran in on it and attempted to make a diving catch.

He missed it completely.

The ball rolled all the way to the warning track, enabling Riddle to make it all the way around for an inside-the-park home run. It was the first home run of that variety at Petco Park since Kurt Suzuki made it all the way around the bases on May 20, 2014.