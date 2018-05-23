Slider-heavy Tyson Ross pitches 6 2/3 strong innings

WASHINGTON– Right-hander Tyson Ross turned in yet another strong start for the Padres on Wednesday, allowing only one run and five hits in 6 2/3 innings against the Washington Nationals.

Ross, who faced the Nationals a little more than two weeks ago at Petco Park, had his A-game from the very beginning; striking out Trea Turner and Bryce Harper in a perfect first inning. It was a sign of things to come. He ended up striking out nine on the afternoon, including Bryce Harper and talented rookie Juan Soto twice.

The 31-year-old held a potent Nationals lineup scoreless until the bottom of the 7th, when Matt Adams led off with a 359-foot home run into the bullpen in right field. He was removed with two outs in the same inning following a pinch-hit single by Andrew Stevenson.

Ross threw 110 pitches (74 for strikes), making it his 5th straight start in which he has thrown more than 100 pitches. That is the longest streak of the veteran starter’s career. Of his 110 pitches, 52 of them were sliders. He induced 18 swinging strikes on the day.

After 10 starts, Ross’s ERA sits at a tidy 3.15. He is striking out more than a batter per inning.