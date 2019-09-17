September Community Partner of the Month: Miracle League of San Diego

Organizational Overview

The Miracle League of San Diego provides children with special needs the opportunity to play baseball in an organized league at two locations in San Diego County: Engel Family Field, a Little Padres Park in San Dieguito Park, Del Mar and Bell Middle School. We have Spring and Fall seasons at both fields and accommodate players ages five and up. Every player is matched with a buddy for the entire season and each buddy is paired with the player based on his or her unique needs. Affordability is never a question. While we strive to keep our player registration fees low, we accept all scholarship requests.

Mission Statement

Our mission is to ensure that every participant, whether a player, buddy, coach, volunteer or parent, walks away saying they had a great day! Our emphasis on the buddy program enables us to also serve our parents. We recognize their daily challenges, and strive to ensure that on every Saturday during the season, they will have an hour to relax, sit in the stands and enjoy the game with fellow parents and fans. Because of our buddy system and because we have multiple coaches on the field, parents can relax with confidence.