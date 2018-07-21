Saturday’s Padres-Phillies game rained out, split doubleheader set for Sunday

PHILADELPHIA– The Phillies announced on Saturday afternoon that their scheduled game against the San Diego Padres would be postponed due to rain in the forecast.

The game will be made up tomorrow, with a split doubleheader scheduled for 9:05 AM & 3:05 PM PT.

Both games will be televised live on FOX Sports San Diego.