Saturday’s Padres-Phillies game rained out, split doubleheader set for Sunday
PHILADELPHIA– The Phillies announced on Saturday afternoon that their scheduled game against the San Diego Padres would be postponed due to rain in the forecast.
The game will be made up tomorrow, with a split doubleheader scheduled for 9:05 AM & 3:05 PM PT.
Both games will be televised live on FOX Sports San Diego.
Tomorrow’s doubleheader schedule on FSSD:
8:30am – Padres Live Pregame
9:00am – @Padres at @Phillies
12:00pm – Padres Live Postgame
~🥪Lunch Break🥤~
2:30pm – Padres Live Pregame
3:00pm – @Padres at @Phillies
6:00pm – Padres Live Postgame https://t.co/hDlocEkAwd
— FOX Sports San Diego (@FOXSportsSD) July 21, 2018