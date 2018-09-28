San Diego takes on Arizona Diamondbacks

Arizona Diamondbacks (81-78, third in NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (64-95, fifth in NL West)

San Diego; Friday, 10:10 p.m. Eastern

PROBABLE PITCHERS: Diamondbacks: Patrick Corbin (11-7, 3.23 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 242 strikeouts) Padres: Eric Lauer (6-7, 4.60 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, 94 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego and Arizona match up to start a three-game series. The Padres are 8-14 in games started by Lauer. San Diego pitchers are averaging 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Miguel Diaz paces the staff with a mark of 15.3. The Diamondbacks are 81-78 this season but have struggled lately, going 3-7 in their last 10 outings. Arizona gives up 2.2 runs per game when Corbin starts. In their last meeting on Sept. 4, Robbie Ray earned the win in a 6-0 victory for the Diamondbacks.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul Goldschmidt is batting .291 for the Diamondbacks this season, and his .538 slugging percentage is sixth in the National League. A.J. Pollock has four home runs and six RBIs while slugging .611 over his past 10 games for Arizona. Eric Hosmer has 17 home runs and 67 RBIs in 154 games for the Padres. Freddy Galvis has two home runs and six RBIs while slugging .800 over his past 10 games for San Diego.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 3-7, .209 batting average, 4.35 ERA, outscored by 11 runs. Padres: 5-5, .244 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored by seven runs.