San Diego State baseball falls to LSU in tournament opener

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Jacob Maekawa hit a two-run double in the second inning and LSU went on to defeat San Diego State 6-4 in the opening game of the NCAA Corvallis Regional on Friday.

The second-seeded Tigers (38-25), who are making their seventh straight trip to the postseason, go on to the winner’s bracket on Saturday.

LSU starter Nick Bush went five innings, allowing three runs on four hits. Devin Fontenot (3-0) got the win in three innings of relief, allowing one run on two hits with four strikeouts.

With the game tied at 3, LSU rallied with a three-run sixth inning that featured RBI singles from Jake Slaughter, Zach Watson and Antoine Duplantis.

Reliever Jacob Erickson (5-4) took the loss, allowing two earned runs on three hits in 2 2/3 innings for the third-seeded Aztecs (39-20).