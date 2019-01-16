Spring Training 2019: Padres pitchers & catchers to report on Feb. 13

It’s less than a month from the start of the 2019 MLB season!

The pitchers and catchers for the San Diego Padres are set to report to Peoria, Ariz. on Feb. 13.

The first full squad workout is slated for Feb. 18.

In honor of the club’s 50th Anniversary, today’s top moment brings us to the #Padres’ Major League debut weekend in April of 1969. 📝 https://t.co/GkT0DWhkUG pic.twitter.com/A25DCMvYxG — San Diego Padres (@Padres) January 16, 2019

The Padres will play their home games at Peoria Stadium, their Spring Training home since 1994.

San Diego finished the 2018 season at 66-96 overall. The 2019 season will be their 50th in franchise history.