Spring Training 2019: Back to baseball for Padres’ pitchers & catchers

The San Diego Padres‘ 2019 edition of pitchers and catchers worked out for the first time as a group on Tuesday in Peoria, Ariz.

There is a lot of positive buzz around the Padres this season, and we aren’t talking about just the potential free-agent signings which may or may not happen.

The Padres have a group of very young players which everyone is excited about, especially manager Andy Green.

”It’s a young group that’s really talented. You feel it in the rotation and across the diamond. High ceiling guys are coming in who will be making an impact soon.” — Andy Green on youth at first day of #PadresST pic.twitter.com/MaR4luP90j — San Diego Padres (@Padres) February 13, 2019

All jobs are open around the horn, as well. Competition is a good thing, Green said.

The Padres got an early start to the day.