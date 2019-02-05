Padres roll out ‘Padres Thank SD’ community program for 2019

The Padres love the San Diego community.

The club, celebrating its 50th Anniversary in 2019, unveiled the details surrounding their ‘Padres Thank SD‘ community initiative

From the release:

The San Diego Padres, in partnership with the Sycuan Band of the Kumeyaay Nation, today announced details surrounding their “Padres Thank SD” community initiative as part of their year-long 50th Anniversary celebration. With the dedicated support of the San Diego community for the past 50 years serving as an integral part of the club’s history, the Padres and the Padres Foundation have partnered with Sycuan to express their gratitude through projects that will make a positive and lasting impact on the community. In total, the Padres Foundation, Sycuan and other organizations will support charitable projects totaling over one million dollars in 2019. Projects range from funding matches for Big Brothers Big Sisters mentorship program, to renovating a Miracle League field for boys and girls with special needs and many more. Confirmed charitable partners are listed below.

Padres Thank SD Projects include Make-A-Wish San Diego, Big Brothers Big Sisters of San Diego County, Veterans Village of San Diego, USO San Diego, Rady Children’s Hospital San Diego and many more.

