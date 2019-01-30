Spring Training 2019: Padres pack up gear, hit the road for Peoria
The Padres are headed to Peoria.
Dozens of team employees, and one Swingin’ Friar, loaded thousands of items onto equipment trucks which departed Petco Park on Wednesday afternoon.
The Padres are in their 26th season of playing in Peoria and coming off a 66-96 mark in 2018.
The 25 total pallets included:
10,000 12oz POWERADE cups
2,400 baseballs
2,000 short and long sleve shirts
1200 bats
600 pairs of pants
600 BP hats
450 pairs of socks
350 pairs of shorts
250 BP tops
200 light jackets
150 batting gloves
140 batting helmets
125 leather and elastic belts
75 assorted spike, plastic and turf shoes
40 heavy jackets
25 sets of golf clubs
20 coolers of powerade mix
6 bikes
