Padres kick off 50th anniversary celebrations with FanFest

Is it baseball season yet?

While pitchers and catchers are still a few weeks away from reporting to Spring Training, luckily the wait doesn’t have to be that long to get a dosage of the action.

To start off their 50th anniversary season with a home run, tons of current and former San Diego Padres players will be on hand at PETCO Park to celebrate FanFest Saturday, January 12.

We'll be unveiling our 50th Anniversary logo at #PadresFanFest and we want your help! Post a photo using #FriarFaithful and be a part of the logo unveil this Saturday at @PetcoPark 🙌 pic.twitter.com/xcCzYZ73eT — San Diego Padres (@Padres) January 9, 2019

Fans that join the festivities from 10am – 3pm will be able to enjoy a series of activities including: player autographs opportunities, kids activities, Q&A sessions, interactive experiences, the annual Padres Foundation Garage Sale and much more!

Current players that will be in attendance include Wil Myers, Eric Hosmer and Luis Urias amongst others. But wait… there’s more!

Hall of Famers Trevor Hoffman and Alan Trammell will be joined by several Padre greats like Garry Templeton and even other San Diego standouts like Pro Football Hall of Fame receiver Charlie Joiner.

But it wouldn’t be an anniversary celebration unless there was a surprise involved! Saturday will mark the Padres first time unveiling the 50th anniversary logo– it’s a can’t miss!

Tickets to the event are free and can be claimed here. The event is rain or shine.