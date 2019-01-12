Padres FanFest fulfills baseball longing, provides updates on team roster

New logos, new Hall of Famers and new players. What more could you ask for in the lead up to a new season?

The San Diego Padres hosted the annual FanFest Saturday where fans had an opportunity to meet their favorite players–current and former– play games, and see the new 50th anniversary logo for the first time.

50th Anniversary Logo made with photos of you, #FriarFaithful. Thank you for the memories!@Padres | #PadresFanFest pic.twitter.com/02DQU9HOvf — FOX Sports San Diego (@FOXSportsSD) January 12, 2019

Kids are hitting @TheRealHos305 and @Mudcat55 with the hard questions at #PadresFanFest 🤓 Please, Eric tell us what your favorite dog is 🐶 pic.twitter.com/qdK9bDA3wd — San Diego Padres (@Padres) January 12, 2019

While some kids were taking their turn grilling players with the hard-hitting questions, others were simply soaking in their first ballpark experience with a big smile.

Additionally, Hall of Fame closer Trevor Hoffman was inducted into his second eternal home, joining the Breitbard Hall of Fame inside Petco Park.

To go along with all the festivities, there was some valuable baseball insights dispersed as well.

Wil Myers says he’s moving back to the outfield, indicating that San Diego probably is still in the market for a third baseman.

Myers said the decision to switch positions yet again was made during a recent discussion with general manager A.J. Preller and manager Andy Green.

Myers played outfield in 2015 after being acquired in a three-team trade. He then played first base for two seasons before making way for Eric Hosmer last year. He started out in the outfield in 2018 but was moved to third base late in the season.

With FanFest in the books, can pitchers and catchers just report already?!