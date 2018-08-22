San Diego Padres announce 2019 schedule

SAN DIEGO – The San Diego Padres today released their schedule for the 2019 regular season, which features interleague visits to San Diego by the Boston Red Sox, Baltimore Orioles and Tampa Bay Rays. The team will open the season at home with a four-game series against the San Francisco Giants beginning on Opening Day, Thursday, March 28 at 1:10 p.m. The opening homestand will conclude with a three-game series against the Arizona Diamondbacks from April 1-3.

Interleague play in 2019 will bring American League East opponents to San Diego, as the Orioles (July 29-30), Rays (August 12-14) and Red Sox (August 23-25) will all make the trip to America’s Finest City. This will mark the fifth appearance at Petco Park for the Orioles (last in 2016), the third for the Red Sox (last in 2016) and just the second for the Rays (last in 2004). The Seattle Mariners will also make an appearance in San Diego (April 23-24) as part of interleague play. For interleague road contests, the Padres will visit the Toronto Blue Jays (May 24-26), New York Yankees (May 27-29), Baltimore (June 25-26) and Seattle (August 6-7). The club’s visit to the new Yankee Stadium will be its first since the ballpark opened in 2009 and the third overall visit to the Bronx (last in 2008). This will also be the club’s fourth visit to Camden Yards (last in 2016) and only the second visit to Toronto’s Rogers Center (first in 2016).

Home weekends for the Padres in 2019 are highlighted by series’ against National League West opponents, including two weekend series against the Giants, two against the Colorado Rockies and one each against the Los Angeles Dodgers and Arizona Diamondbacks. The Cincinnati Reds, Pittsburgh Pirates, Miami Marlins, Washington Nationals, St. Louis Cardinals, Atlanta Braves and Red Sox also pay weekend visits to Petco Park. The Padres will host the Reds at Petco Park on Easter (April 21).

The Padres will wrap up their 2019 home regular season schedule with a six-game homestand against the Diamondbacks (September 20-22) and Dodgers (September 24-26). The club concludes the 2019 regular season with a three-game road trip to Arizona (September 27-29). San Diego will play 25 of their final 33 regular season games against National League West rivals.

Please see the attached document for the full 2019 schedule. Please note: all elements of this schedule are subject to change. Game times for 2019 home games will be announced at a later date.