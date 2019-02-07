Padres announce 2019 Promotional Schedule; Single-game tickets on sale NOW!

The San Diego Padres announced 2019 promotional and theme game schedule on Thursday.

Single-game tickets are for the 2019 regular season home games are available NOW!

To view the full promotional schedule, click here.

Some highlights of this year’s giveaways and events at Petco Park:

Every Friday home game is Party in the Park presented by Southwest Airlines featuring a BeerFest, WineFest, CocktailFest, Fiesta in the Park presented by Verizon, 80’s Night, Country Night or the newly added Margaritaville.

Baseball Night in San Diego returns to Petco Park in 2019, highlighted by all-fan giveaways and experiences featuring 50th Anniversary-themed items, fan favorites, wearables, beach essentials and fireworks and laser shows, all of which are available every Saturday home game throughout the season. Padres 50th Anniversary-themed items presented by Sycuan Casino & Resort include a Swingin’ Friar Bobblehead, Tony Gwynn and Trevor Hoffman Replica Jerseys, and a San Diego Chicken Bobblehead. Wearable items and fan favorites include a Padres Bucket Hat (UC San Diego Health), Hoodie (Toyota), Swingin’ Friar Hat (COX) and Aloha Shirt, while the Beach Towel and Beach Bag (FOX Sports San Diego) will serve as beach essentials.

New to the promotional lineup this season are four dates featuring all-kid giveaway items (available for children 14 and younger) and will include an Easter Egg, PLAY BALL Set, Backpack and Swingin’ Friar Book. Additional promotions include an Opening Day Hat (Sycuan Casino & Resort) for all fans on Opening Day, a Swingin’ Friar Poncho Fleece Blanket (Mission Federal Credit Union), Reusable Bag (MLB Network), 2019 Team Photo & 2020 Schedule and the fan-favorite Padres & Puppies Calendar (Petco) available to the first 15,000 fans in attendance on March 31.

Sundays will continue to serve as Military Appreciation Days presented by USAA and will include KidsFest presented by Chick-fil-A in Park at the Park featuring bounce houses and other inflatables, games, face painters, balloon artists and more kid-friendly activities. Postgame Kids Run the Bases and Catch on the Field, for select dates, make their return in addition to Compadres Kids Sunday Signings — an autograph session with Padres players prior to the game exclusively for Compadres Kids.

The Padres provide a variety of special value offerings for families, the military and first responders. Friar Family Days presented by Denny’s are available for every Sunday through Thursday home game – $15 tickets for kids (14 and younger), $20 tickets for adults – and include a hot dog and a beverage. The Padres will continue to offer discounts for the military (50 percent off on Sundays and 25 percent off all other days) and first responders (50 percent off on Fridays and 25 percent off all other days). The Freedom Reserve Section presented by Budweiser ($5 tickets for Monday through Thursday games and $10 tickets for Friday through Sunday games) will be available every home game for active duty military and their dependents. Tickets for The Freedom Reserve Section will go on sale in March.

Theme Games also make their return in 2019 with an expanded lineup highlighted by new partnerships celebrating brands such as Peanuts, Hello Kitty, Jimmy Buffet’s Margaritaville, the Grateful Dead and Bruce Lee, along with fan favorites Star Wars and various heritage nights. Designed to enhance the fan experience and celebrate the diverse community throughout San Diego and the Baja region, Theme Games will feature pop culture, social, heritage, community, family and awareness-based themes.