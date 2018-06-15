San Diego icon Ted Leitner announces he is cancer free

San Diego icon and Padres/Aztecs radio voice Ted Leitner announced via Twitter on Friday that the kidney he had had removed in late May was not cancerous, despite being told that the probability of it being so was 95-97 percent:

“I feel like I won the lottery,” said Leitner.

The news means that the long-time voice of the Padres will resume his duties on 97.3 The Fan very, very soon.

According to Bill Center of Padres.com, Leitner is set return to the Padres radio booth for the June 19 and June 20 home games against the Oakland Athletics. He will then stay at home during the seven-game Padres road trip before resuming full-time duties on June 29.

The news was met, as you might expect, with joy from many of Leitner’s colleagues and fans: