Robert Stock gets first call to show in array of roster moves

SAN FRANCISCO– On Sunday morning, the Padres announced an array of roster moves:

RHP Jordan Lyles was placed on the 10-day DL with right elbow inflammation

C Raffy Lopez and RHP Phil Maton optioned to Triple-A El Paso

C Austin Hedges activated from the 10-day Disabled List

RHP Kazuhisa Makita recalled from Triple-A El Paso

RHP Robert Stock’s contract selected from Triple-A El Paso

These moves come as no surprise, as the Padres need bullpen help after having an unexpected bullpen day on Saturday. Makita has shown the ability to provide long-relief if needed, and the El Paso Chihuahuas were in Sacramento this weekend, which makes for easy travel.

As for Robert Stock, his promotion is intriguing. The right-handed reliever showcased a high-90s heater and struck out more than a batter per inning in his nine spring appearances with the Padres. His finest moment of the spring was striking out All-Stars Kris Bryant and Anthony Rizzo back-to-back in a game against the Cubs.

The 28-year-old began his season in San Antonio, where he dominated Double-A hitters to the tune of a 2.00 ERA with 15 strikeouts in nine innings. On April 30, he was promoted to Triple-A El Paso, where he resided until his contract was selected this morning. With the Chihuahuas, Stock registered a gaudy 1.93 ERA with 24 strikeouts in 23 1/3 innings out of the bullpen.

The Padres still need to create a spot on the 40-man roster for Stock, but the move has not yet been announced.