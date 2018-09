Robbie Erlin to take mound for Padres in series finale vs. Giants

Game: San Francisco Giants @ San Diego Padres

Date: Wednesday, Sept. 19

Time: Padres Live @ 5:30pm PT

Where: Petco Park

What to Watch on: FOX Sports San Diego and the FOX Sports App

Pitching Matchup: San Diego’s Robbie Erlin (3-7, 4.27 ERA) against San Francisco’s Chris Stratton (10-9, 3.46 ERA)

Keep an eye on: Shortstop Freddy Galvis, who is 8-for-16 in his last four games with four doubles and four runs scored.

