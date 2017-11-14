Rivers in NFL’s concussion protocol

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers is in the NFL’s concussion protocol after reporting symptoms of a possible head injury.

Rivers told the Chargers about the symptoms Monday after they returned from a 20-17 overtime loss in Jacksonville, coach Anthony Lynn says.

Lynn is still hopeful Rivers can play on Sunday when Los Angeles (3-6) hosts Buffalo.

Rivers has started every Chargers game in the regular season and the playoffs since he became their starting quarterback in 2006. His 194 consecutive starts are the fourth-longest streak for a quarterback in NFL history.

Rivers is 10th in NFL history with 48,096 yards passing in 14 seasons with the Chargers.

If Rivers can’t play Sunday, Lynn says he is confident in backup Kellen Clemens.