Report: Padres sign 38th overall pick Edwards for $2.6 million

ST. LOUIS– The San Diego Padres have signed prep SS Xavier Edwards to an over slot deal worth $2.6 million, per MLB.com’s Jim Callis:

Supplemental 1st-rder Xavier Edwards signs w/@padres for $2.6 million (pick 38 value = $1,878,300). Florida HS SS, plus-plus speed, plus shortstop actions, promising bat too, very nice package. Vanderbilt recruit. @MLBDraft — Jim Callis (@jimcallisMLB) June 13, 2018

Despite being drafted with the 38th overall selection, the 5’10”, 155-pound shortstop was the 28th best prospect on MLB.com’s top 200 draft prospects list.

In his senior year of high school, Edwards hit .406 with a .532 on-base percentage. He also wreaked havoc on the basepaths, scoring 43 runs and stealing 24 bases.

The pre-draft scouting report, via MLB.com:

“While he is a bit undersized at 5-foot-10, Edwards’ performance over the summer and into his senior season had many evaluators looking past that. His speed is his best tool, an easy plus that allows him to get down the line in a hurry from both sides of the plate and be a basestealing threat. He has a contact-oriented approach and uses all fields well, and while he’s not likely to be a home run threat, he could grow into his frame for more extra-base pop with an Eric Young type of build. He has excellent actions and footwork at shortstop and has shown he has enough arm to stay on the left side of the infield.”

The deal has not yet been confirmed by the Padres organization.