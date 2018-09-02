Renfroe hits 2 homers but Padres fall to Rockies

SAN DIEGO (AP) — D.J. LeMahieu homered and Jon Gray pitched six solid innings as the Colorado Rockies beat San Diego 4-2 to snap the Padres‘ season-high four-game winning streak Saturday night.

The Rockies broke a 21-inning scoreless string with a three-run fourth when they strung together four straight hits, the biggest one being LeMahieu’s 13th homer.

After a successful @Padres challenge, it is confirmed that you shouldn't hit the ball to @FreddyGalvis10. #MakesItLookEasy pic.twitter.com/yH47E4prz6 — FOX Sports San Diego (@FOXSportsSD) September 2, 2018

Gray (11-7) allowed two runs and seven hits as the Rockies won for the 10th time in his last 11 starts. The right-hander hung two pitches that Hunter Renfroe hit for homers but otherwise he kept the Padres at bay while walking one with a strikeout.

Adam Ottavino and Scott Oberg worked an inning each and Wade Davis pitched the ninth for his 37th save, thanks to a nice play by LeMahieu on Austin Hedges‘ grounder headed toward the outfield.

Robbie Erlin (3-5) lasted 5 1/3 innings, charged with four runs, seven hits and one walk. The left-hander struck out seven in absorbing his second straight loss.

After Phil Matton came on with two runners aboard in the sixth, the Rockies extended their lead to 4-2. Ian Desmond greeted Matton with a broken-bat flare to center, which brought in Trevor Story after he opened the inning with a single. Matton avoided further trouble when Tony Wolters hit into a double play.

Renfroe, who led the National League with 27 RBIs in August, extended his career-high, nine-game hitting streak with a homer in the second to push the Padres ahead 1-0. Gray tried to sneak a 84 changeup past Renfroe and he went deep for the third time since Aug. 23.

The Rockies finally scored against the Padres in the fourth after being blanked over the first 19 innings of the series. LeMahieu homered to tie the score at 1-1, and it was also Colorado’s first extra-base hit in 28 innings.

If you've hit 2 home runs tonight, let me see you JUMP! @Hunter_Renfroe goes deep again and the @Padres cut the lead to 1. pic.twitter.com/CFzL1YPzuj — FOX Sports San Diego (@FOXSportsSD) September 2, 2018

Nolan Arendado then ended an 0-for-19 hitless rut, which tied a career-high, with the first of his two singles and that was followed by Story’s run-scoring double. The Rockies extended their cushion to 3-1 when Matt Holliday chased in Story with a single.

Renfroe struck again in the fourth with his second home run and 19th on the year which sliced the Padres’ deficit to 3-2.

The Rockies, who had four batters with two hits, won for the second time in six games.

UP NEXT

Rockies: LHP Kyle Freeland (12-7, 2.90), who was 3-1 in August, makes his eighth appearance and sixth start against the Padres. He’s gone 1-2 with a 3.94 ERA in those outings, which includes an 0-1 mark at Petco Park. Freeland has split his 10 road decisions this year in 15 starts.

Padres: RHP Jacob Nix (2-2, 4.05) will make his fifth career start and his second against the Rockies. In his last time out against the Mariners he threw 8 1/3 innings of one-run ball with no walks. Batters are hitting but .077 off his changeup.