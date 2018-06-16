Remembering Tony Gwynn, four years after his passing

Tony Gwynn passed away four years ago today. Mr. Padre was loved by many in San Diego, not just for his many accomplishments on the field, but for his work off of it as well.

Gwynn finished his Hall of Fame career with 3,141 hits and a .338 career batting average. He won eight batting titles, which is the second-most in MLB history.

Playing in San Diego for the entirety of his 20-year career, Gwynn was also a 15-time All-Star, a 5-time Gold Glove award winner, and a 7-time Silver Slugger award winner.

Even more importantly, though, Gwynn touched the lives of many San Diegans with his work off the diamond. His infectious laugh and smile touched the hearts of so many.

Following his playing career, Mr. Padre returned to SDSU to coach the men’s baseball team for 12 seasons. He ended up leading the Aztecs to three MWC titles and three NCAA tournament appearances.

If you need proof of how many lives Mr. Gwynn truly touched, just hop on Twitter, where there have been countless tributes to the San Diego icon:

Rest in peace, Tony. You are missed.