Remembering Tony Gwynn, four years after his passing

Tony Gwynn passed away four years ago today. Mr. Padre was loved by many in San Diego, not just for his many accomplishments on the field, but for his work off of it as well.

Four years ago, we lost our beloved #MrPadre. Not a day goes by that we don’t think of him. Tony Gwynn is forever with us. pic.twitter.com/CyeqEktYPR — San Diego Padres (@Padres) June 16, 2018

Gwynn finished his Hall of Fame career with 3,141 hits and a .338 career batting average. He won eight batting titles, which is the second-most in MLB history.

Playing in San Diego for the entirety of his 20-year career, Gwynn was also a 15-time All-Star, a 5-time Gold Glove award winner, and a 7-time Silver Slugger award winner.

Even more importantly, though, Gwynn touched the lives of many San Diegans with his work off the diamond. His infectious laugh and smile touched the hearts of so many.

Following his playing career, Mr. Padre returned to SDSU to coach the men’s baseball team for 12 seasons. He ended up leading the Aztecs to three MWC titles and three NCAA tournament appearances.

If you need proof of how many lives Mr. Gwynn truly touched, just hop on Twitter, where there have been countless tributes to the San Diego icon:

Forever in our hearts. We miss you Tony. #RIP19 pic.twitter.com/72AtWyCG9R — Mark Grant (@Mudcat55) June 16, 2018

I feel like I truly knew Tony Gwynn working with Tony Gwynn Jr. everyday. #RIP19. pic.twitter.com/0ZR6ws9O5g — Don Orsillo (@DonOrsillo) June 16, 2018

Remembering Mr Padre Tony Gwynn today…think about him often. What a terrific human being taken from us way too soon. Thinking about @tonygwynnjr and the entire family today. #RIP19 #MrPadre pic.twitter.com/FAkL4tx5GQ — Andy Masur (@Andy_Masur1) June 16, 2018

Major League Baseball remembers the @Padres great Tony Gwynn today. Our guys @kapaya1234, @JeffFrancoeur and Joe Simpson look back on the career of the Hall of Fame legend. #Braves | #ChopOn pic.twitter.com/Iuorm6omce — FOX Sports: Braves (@FOXSportsBraves) June 16, 2018

Today is the fourth anniversary of one of the worst days in any #Padres' fan's life — the passing of Hall of Famer Tony Gwynn. I miss you my friend. — Bill Center (@PadresCentral) June 16, 2018

Rest in peace, Tony. You are missed.