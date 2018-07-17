Prospect Watch: Hudson Potts improving each month in Lake Elsinore

When it comes to infielders that are oft-talked about in the San Diego Padres system, a couple of names are usually mentioned first. Top middle infield prospects Fernando Tatis Jr. and Luis Urias are the prize jewels. First-baseman turned outfielder Josh Naylor as well as infielders Gabriel Arias and Esteury Ruiz have also garnered recognition for their potential and on-field talent.

The No. 15 prospect in the Padres system (per MLB Pipeline), third baseman Hudson Potts, is certainly making a strong case to belong in that conversation.

Drafted in the first round by the Padres (as SS Hudson Sanchez) with the 24th overall pick in 2016, the Texas native was only 17 years of age when he made his debut in professional ball in the Arizona League. He was then sent to short-season ball with the Tri-City Dust Devils for a brief cup of coffee (16 games) to conclude his first professional season.

Coming out of minor league camp in 2017, San Diego decided to test the 18-year-old by sending him to the Midwest League to play for the Class-A Fort Wayne TinCaps.

Potts struggled initially, hitting only six home runs in the season’s first half while putting up a .226/.259/.360 stat line. He struck out 79 times in 60 games while drawing only seven walks. It was certainly a learning curve for him, and an understandable one at that. Potts was basically one year removed from playing ball for Carroll High School in Southlake, Texas. The organization more than likely expected him to struggle, but they had faith that he would find his way.

Find his way, he did.

In the season’s second half, Potts bounced back and played really well. Sharing the left side of the infield with Fernando Tatis Jr. for a majority of the time, Potts slashed .278/.325/.512 with 14 home runs and 46 RBI over 65 games. Although it wasn’t a significant change, the third baseman also improved his walk rate and cut his strikeout rate. His finest month came in August, when Potts received Midwest League Player of the Month honors. In the season’s final full month, Potts recorded 18 extra-base hits in 107 at-bats to the tune of a .346 average and a 1.060 OPS. He also walked seven times, equaling his total from the entire first half of the season.

Potts ended the season with 20 home runs, one shy of Fernando Tatis Jr.’s TinCaps record of 21.

His strong ending to the campaign earned him some time with the big league club during 2018 Spring Training, where he had a couple of impressive moments in which he showcased his potential:

Hudson Potts, our No. 17 #PadresOnDeck prospect, took a speedy round trip tonight. #PadresST pic.twitter.com/ZYOMI1WUsY — San Diego Padres (@Padres) March 24, 2018

Following camp, he was boosted up a level to High-A Lake Elsinore, where he currently resides. Now 19, Potts has improved statistically in each month of the season in the California League:

April: .323 OBP, .448 SLG, .771 OPS

May: .324 OBP, .500 SLG, .824 OPS

June: .365 OBP, .551 SLG, .916 OPS

July (14 games): .403 OBP, 614 SLG, 1.017 OPS

In his last four games, the third baseman is 9-for-16 with three home runs, eight RBI, and three walks. He has bumped his season average up to .276, the highest it has been since April 28.

In 88 games with the Storm this season, Potts is tied for third in the league in home runs (16) and second in total bases (173).

Hudson Potts may not have the “shine” that some other infield prospects may have, but you can not ignore the numbers. He is a teenager who has statistically improved pretty much all across the board from last season. His plate discipline is getting better, and he will likely reach the 20 homer mark in A-ball for the second consecutive season.

All of that adds up to a very interesting player who could find himself vying for a late-season promotion to Double-A ball.