Philip Rivers reportedly progressing through concussion protocol

According to a report by NFL Network’s Ian Rappaport, Chargers’ QB Philip Rivers is making progress through concussion protocol. This is a good sign for his hopes of playing in this weekend’s game vs. the Buffalo Bills at the StubHub center.

At 3-6, the Chargers’ hopes of a postseason birth are slim, and they are going to need all hands on deck this weekend. While a win keeps them in it, a loss would likely put the nail in the coffin for their season.

Rivers has not missed a game since being named starting quarterback for the Chargers; a span of 194 games (185 regular season, 9 playoff). This is the fourth longest streak in NFL history. The only players with longer streaks are Brett Favre, Peyton Manning, and Eli Manning.

If Rivers is unable to start, Kellen Clemens would likely get the nod.

The Bolts are not alone in their uncertainty at quarterback this weekend. On Wednesday morning, the Buffalo Bills announced that they had benched QB Tyrod Taylor in favor of rookie QB Nate Peterman. Peterman was a fifth round pick in the 2017 draft for the Bills out of the University of Pittsburgh, and he will start his first NFL game on the road in Los Angeles.

On Tuesday, Hardwick and Richards discussed the hit(s) that may have concussed Rivers, the legality of those hits, and whether they ultimately think he will play on Sunday.