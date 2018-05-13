Phil Maton placed on 10-day DL, Kazuhisa Makita recalled

SAN DIEGO– Padres reliever Phil Maton has been placed on the 10-day disabled list with a right lat strain. As a corresponding move, the club recalled Japanese submariner Kazuhisa Makita from AAA-El Paso.

Maton has been very successful out of the Padres ‘pen this season, registering a minuscule 0.56 ERA in 16 innings pitched. Featuring a low-90s fastball and a newly developed breaking pitch, the 25-year-old has struck out 9.56 batters per nine innings.

He pitched two innings of relief in the Padres’ 2-1 win over the Cardinals a night ago.

“Last night, through that second inning of work, he was feeling something in his lat and it was bothering him,” manager Andy Green stated regarding the move. “It looks like it will definitely be some time before he is ready to go. We don’t know how long at this point and time.”

Kazuhisa Makita broke camp with the Padres’ parent club out of spring training, but struggled early in the season. He allowed 12 earned runs in 16 innings pitched before being optioned to the Chihuahuas on May 7.

Makita pitched three scoreless innings in El Paso before being recalled.

“He (Makita) is fresh and ready to go,” Green said.