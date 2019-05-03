Padres welcome Dodgers to town for first time in 2019

SAN DIEGO– For the first time in 2019, the Los Angeles Dodgers & San Diego Padres are set to face off. Round One will be this weekend in San Diego.

WHERE: Petco Park

WHEN:

5/3 (6:30 pm PT with #PadresLive)

5/4 (5:00 pm PT with #PadresLive)

5/5 (12:30 pm PT with #PadresLive)

HOW TO WATCH: FOX Sports San Diego or FOX Sports GO.

Probable Starters:

5/3: LAD Clayton Kershaw (1-0, 2.25 ERA) vs. SD Eric Lauer (2-3, 4.41 ERA)

5/4: LAD Rich Hill (0-0, 1.50 ERA) vs. SD Joey Lucchesi (3-2, 4.94 ERA)

5/5: LAD Kenta Maeda (3-2, 4.41 ERA) vs. SD Nick Margevicius (2-3, 3.23 ERA)

Player to Watch: Manny Machado

Manny Machado will face one of his former teams in the Dodgers, where he played an integral part in their run last season to the World Series.

At the plate, Machado enters this weekend sporting a .235/.318/.391 slashline on the season with a 94 wRC+. His history and track record suggest that he will get it going offensively before long.

Defensively, with the injury of Fernando Tatis Jr., Machado has slid in to the shortstop position almost effortlessly.

MANNY SAVES THE GAME! Machado moves to shortstop and makes a stunning play to send us to the 11th!@Padres | #FriarFaithful pic.twitter.com/EWiBEbyzCv — FOX Sports San Diego (@FOXSportsSD) April 28, 2019

Keep an eye on Machado this weekend, as there were signs in Atlanta that show that he is close to breaking out at the plate. It would certainly be a welcome sign for a Padres team that has been starving for offense as of late.

FOX Sports San Diego’s coverage of the series gets going on Friday at 6:30 pm PT.