Padres vs. Rockies Series Primer (6/13-6/16)

THE MATCHUP: San Diego Padres (33-35) vs. Colorado Rockies (35-32)

WHERE: Coors Field

WHEN:

6/13: 5:00 pm PT with #PadresLive

6/14: 5:00 pm PT with #PadresLive

6/15: 4:30 pm PT with #PadresLive

6/16: 11:30 am PT with #PadresLive

Probable Starting Pitchers:

6/13: SD Matt Strahm (2-5, 4.03 ERA) vs. COL Jon Gray (5-5, 4.27 ERA)

6/14: SD Cal Quantrill (1-2, 4.85 ERA) vs. COL Jeff Hoffman (1-3, 8.06 ERA)

6/15: SD Eric Lauer (5-5, 4.14 ERA) vs. COL German Marquez (6-3, 4.19 ERA)

6/16: SD Nick Margevicius (2-6, 5.02 ERA) vs. COL Peter Lambert (2-0, 1.50 ERA)

How to watch: FOX Sports San Diego or FOX Sports GO

Player to Watch: Wil Myers

It is no secret that Myers has had a rough go of things at the plate so far this season. The outfielder is currently slashing .219/.323/.418 while striking out at a career-high 36.2% clip. His walks are up, but everything else is down below career norms. A prolonged hot streak for Myers would be a welcome sight for a Padres team which has collectively struggled mightily with the bats.

For Myers, there may be no better place to start a hot streak than hitter-friendly Coors Field. In his career, the outfielder has hit .358 with a 1.099 OPS in 32 games (137 plate appearances) in the Mile High City. This includes nine home runs and one of the 17 cycles in the ballpark’s history.

The Padres have had a tough time with the Rockies to this point, posting just a 1-4 record against their NL West foe. They will look to reverse that trend this weekend in their second trip of the season to Coors Field.