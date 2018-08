Game: San Diego Padres @ Colorado Rockies

Date: Tuesday, Aug. 21

Time: Padres Live @ 5:00pm PT

What to Watch on: FOX Sports San Diego and FOX Sports GO

Pitching Matchup: San Diego’s Robbie Erlin (2-3, 3.33 ERA) vs. Colorado’s Tyler Anderson (6-5, 4.39 ERA)

Keep an Eye on: Travis Jankowski has three leadoff doubles in the past five games and is hitting .326 (14-for-43) with a .408 OBP (six walks) in 17 games in August.

Related Videos: